What are choughs?

Choughs are jackdaw-sized members of the crow family. They have an incredibly inquisitive nature like all corvids and are often found in flocks, enjoying the company of other birds. They are very site faithful and do not easily spread across an area.

What do choughs look like?

They are jet black with a curved red billed and bright red legs and feet.

How big are choughs?

Cheaugh are between 39-40cm long and have a wingspan of between 73-90cm. They weigh between 260-350g

Where are choughs found?

Choughs are currently found along the coast of Cornwall and parts of Wales as well as Scotland's west coast and islands and a newly released population is growing in Jersey.

How many choughs are there in Britain and Jersey?

There are currently 394 breeding pairs.

What habitat do they prefer?

They need short grazed grassland for feeding and are typically associated with coastal areas, although should be present across the UK. Short grassland with soft soil is ideal for their probing feeding behaviour. When near cliff edges this is a perfect habitat for them as the cliffs also provides nest sites.

What do choughs eat?

They feed primarily on invertebrates like beetles, ants and spiders but are omnivorous and will take seeds and grains. In winter when the ground is hard they often visit the shoreline picking through piles of seaweed looking for invertebrates like sand hoppers.

Does anything prey on choughs

Chough are predated by birds of prey including peregrine, and ravens could raid the nests. Stoats, weasels and rats may also find their way into nests especially in old buildings.

Where do they nest?

Choughs nest in caves and large cavities and old buildings. They build nests of twigs moss and leaves with an animal hair lining – often sheep wool. They will happily re-use a nest annually, giving it a makeover each time to refresh it. They lay 3 – 5 eggs with both parents rearing the young.

Main image © Getty Images