Relative to body size, it’s the toco toucan, whose gaudy beak accounts for up to a third of its body surface area, who takes the accolade of bird with largest beak. It's colourful, oversized beak (around 19 cm) makes it immediately recognisable and popular the world over.

At up to 25 inches long, the toco toucan is the largest of all toucans and lives in South America's tropical forests. It's beak has a number of crucial roles to play, including temperature control.

Scientists believe it can help regulate body temperature as the bird can adjust blood-flow to it. The beak also not only picks and peels tasty fruit but also houses a large tongue that helps the bird catch insects, frogs and reptiles for an appetising meal.

However although it has the largest beak, the title of bird with the longest beak belongs to a tiny bird that has a whopping 12cm dagger

How many species of toucan are there?

There are over 40 different species of toucan - all with colourful oversized distinctive bills

Main image: Toco toucan © Getty Images

.