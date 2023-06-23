Coots are much-loved members of reference to people who looked like the rail family (made up of small, wading birds) and are often mistaken for ducks.

Advertisement

There were once two common phrases involving these birds: ‘queer as a coot’ and ‘bald as a coot’. The former has now vanished from popular parlance and referred to people being odd or strange, as the birds themselves were deemed as being foolish: silly coot.

The phrase ‘bald as a coot’ has been around since 1430 and was made in coots, ie bald at the front of their heads. But it’s not just to do with lack of hair. The word ‘bald’ actually derives from the old English word ‘bala’, meaning ‘white patch’, which the bird’s white frontal plate resembles. This distinctive shield stands out against the dark head when held low in displays of aggression.

However, in my view, everyone has overlooked the chicks of coots. Now they really are bald!

Advertisement

Main image: Common Coot © Getty Images