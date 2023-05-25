The fastest shark in the world is the shortfin mako, capable of reaching speeds of more than 70km per hour (43 mph).

Known as the peregrine of the sea, its predilection for swift swimming is a result of its torpedo-shaped body and powerful tail, which propels it through the water. Its skin is also covered in scales, known as denticles, that reduce drag. Adults have no known natural predators, which is just as well, as they’d out swim them anyway.

These speed machines can reach up to 445 cm in length and can live for up to 30 years. They are found throughout the world's tropical and temperate oceans, from the Pacific and Indian to the Atlantic.

They are often hunted for their meat and the IUCN Red List has classed them as endangered

Main image Shortfin mako © Getty Images