Butterfly lifespans are short, so individuals rarely migrate all the way ‘thereandback’. Instead,butterfly migrations comprise a series of

steps, each undertaken by a different generation. Six or more successive generations of painted lady butterflies, each completing a single

leg of the journey before stopping to breed, produce the 12,000km round trip from central Africa to northern Europe and back each year.

How do butterflies navigate?

In migratory species, butterflies emerging at different times of year have an innate motivation to fly in the appropriate direction for that particular season.

They use the sun to navigate and, in the case of the monarch, can even adjust for its daily movement across the sky. Monarchs also possess a magnetic compass that they can use to navigate in cloudy conditions.

Does the wind affect a butterfly's migration?

Despite their size, migrating butterflies, including red admirals are not at the mercy of the wind. In fact, recent research using vertical-looking radar shows that they make maximum use of windy conditions.

By selecting the most favourable tailwinds, often at altitudes of 400m or more above the ground, butterflies can reach speeds of 50kmph – and can even correct for crosswind drift.

Main image: monarch butterflies as they soar through their migration in Mexico © Getty Images