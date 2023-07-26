Meet the tube web spider, a British spider that can pierce skin with its fangs
The tube web spider is one of only a handful of British species with fangs long enough to pierce human skin.
The tube web spider (Segestria florentina) is a spectacular beast. Its body length can measure up to 22mm, making it one of the biggest spiders in the UK.
Its chelicerae (fanged mouthparts), often described as shining bottle green, are its most distinctive feature, and usually all that is visible when it is inside its hideaway, normally a hole in an old wall.
The long, radiating strands of its web act like trip wires, alerting the spider to passing prey. When it detects movement, it rushes out and pounces.
S. florentina is a very aggressive species and will bite violently at anything inserted into its tunnel retreat, including pencils, twigs and fingers.
There is no need to worry, though – this is a secretive and reclusive creature. It is uncommon and currently restricted to southern Britain, usually ports and market towns, and its venomous bite is said to be painful, but not dangerous.
Main image © Luis Miguel Bugallo Sánchez (Lmbuga Commons)(Lmbuga Galipedia), CC BY-SA 2.5 ES <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/es/deed.en>, via Wikimedia Commons
Authors
Richard is an entomologist and writer. After a semi-feral childhood spent exploring the South Downs and Sussex Weald he now lives in south-east London. He is a fellow of the Royal Entomological Society and a past president of the British Entomological and Natural History Society. As well as contributing to Countryfile, he also regularly writes for BBC Wildlife, New Scientist, The Guardian, Sunday Times. His latest books include Mosquito and Wasp in the acclaimed Reaktion Books Animal Series, Call of Nature: the secret life of dung, Beetles in the HarperCollins New Naturalist Library, A Natural History of Insects in 100 Limericks, and Ants in the Bloomsbury British Wildlife Collection. There are entomological musings on his blog at www.bugmanjones.com
