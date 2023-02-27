What is a Mexican jumping bean?
Did you know Mexican jumping beans are actually caterpillars?
Mexican jumping beans are actually Cydia deshaisiana moth caterpillars maturing in the fallen seedpods of Sebastiania shrubs, which thrive in the hot, dry Mexican climate.
Why do Mexican jumping beans jump?
The adult moth lays its egg on a developing pod, and the hatched larva nibbles its way inside. The youngster reacts to light and heat, violently jerking its body in an attempt to seek shade, causing the seed to jump.
It only stops moving when it is out of the sun’s dangerous, drying glare. After the pupal stage, the silver-grey adult moth eats its way out of the seedpod, and the cycle starts again.
Main image © I, NobbiP, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
Authors
Richard is an entomologist and writer. After a semi-feral childhood spent exploring the South Downs and Sussex Weald he now lives in south-east London. He is a fellow of the Royal Entomological Society and a past president of the British Entomological and Natural History Society. As well as contributing to Countryfile, he also regularly writes for BBC Wildlife, New Scientist, The Guardian, Sunday Times. His latest books include Mosquito and Wasp in the acclaimed Reaktion Books Animal Series, Call of Nature: the secret life of dung, Beetles in the HarperCollins New Naturalist Library, A Natural History of Insects in 100 Limericks, and Ants in the Bloomsbury British Wildlife Collection. There are entomological musings on his blog at www.bugmanjones.com
Subscribe to BBC Wildlife Magazine
CHOOSE YOUR BONUS GIFT when you subscribe to BBC Wildlife Magazine today.
Choose from either a Interactive Beehive or, a RSPB Open Nestbox. Plus, save 35% off the subscription price!