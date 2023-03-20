Britain’s ant fauna of about 50 species is impoverished when compared to that of the tropics, with the famous biologist and ant expert E O Wilson once stating he could find as many species of ant on a single tree in the Peruvian Amazon as exist in the whole of the UK.

However, what we lack in quantity we certainly make up for in quality, with wood ants surely the most charismatic of this instantly recognised but poorly understood group of social insects.

What are wood ants?

Wood ants are the only true woodland ants in Britain, and also the largest, with many of the workers reaching about 10mm in length.

Of the six species of British wood ant, only three are commonly encountered: these being the southern, northern hairy and Scottish wood ant. While all look similar, they can be differentiated by the shape of and amount of hair on their heads. And except for a few places where the commonest species may overlap, perhaps the easiest way to know which wood ant species you’re trying to identify is to consider its location.

Composed of soil, twigs, leaves and in some cases pine needles, if the nest were to be sliced in half it would reveal a complex citadel of interconnecting tunnels, galleries and chambers.

What do wood ants eat?

Wood ants are carnivorous and on the constant hunt for prey, with caterpillars, flies, woodlice, beetles and spiders all subdued or scavenged, before then being consumed by the developing brood back at the nest. So effective is this hunting strategy that a study of southern wood ants in the north of England estimated that workers from a typical nest took as many as 60,000 items on a summer’s day.

The workers themselves, however, mainly rely on a sugary solution harvested from aphids. Tapping into a plant’s phloem to extract sap, the aphids end up secreting the excess, which is then collected by the ants as ‘honey dew’.

In return for being ‘milked’, the aphids appear to escape predation by the wood ants and may even get a level of protection from the likes of hungry ladybirds. The quantities of sugar collected can be immense: over a quarter of a tonne (275kg) of honeydew sugar solution can be carried back in specially designed crops in the ants’ abdomens to a single wood ant nest in one season.

Where do wood ants nest?

Wood ants make nests on the forest floor. Reaching well over a metre in height, their domed nests are an impressive sight, and perhaps even more so when you realise that the structure may well extend by as much again below ground.

Composed of soil, twigs, leaves and in some cases pine needles, if the nest were to be sliced in half it would reveal a complex citadel of interconnecting tunnels, galleries and chambers. Constructed both to keep out rain while also intercepting the sun’s rays, the internal ambient temperature of the nest will be retained at about a cosy 25°C.

How many ants are in a nest?

Wood ants form the most populous colonies, with some nests thought to contain over a quarter of a million individuals, with all being the progeny of a single egg-laying queen

From early spring onwards, the surface on a wood ant nest can become a hive of activity as thousands of wingless workers gather to ‘sun-bathe’

When is a good time to see wood ants?

From early spring onwards, the surface on a wood ant nest can become a hive of activity as thousands of wingless workers gather to ‘sun-bathe’, before then carrying the absorbed heat back down below.

After a short period of inactivity in the depths of winter, the first few days of spring will also see the workers pouring out along special trails radiating from the nest. Researchers tracing these trails have found that they can travel distances of up to 100m from the ants’ base. As the extent of these busy ant highways effectively delineates the colony’s territory, this woodland real estate will be vigorously defended (by two of the commonest wood ant species) from any ants possessing a different ‘nest odour’.

It's also worth going ant-hunting again in June. This is when the virgin queens and winged males will take to the air to mate. This aerial ant display appears remarkably synchronised across different colonies to ensure the next generation have a shuffled gene pool to prevent inbreeding.

Do wood ants bite?

Subject to predation, particularly from green woodpeckers and badgers, the ant workers will defend their nest against potential intruders with three formidable weapons in their armoury. Like all ants, they not only have powerful jaws, but will also squirt copious supplies of formic acid at anyone or anything threatening to disturb the status quo. And if these fail, the ants’ ‘all for one, one for all’ attitude sees them quickly swarming over even the most determined of enemies.

Impress your friends by gently wafting litmus paper above a nest. Any wood ants present on the nest’s exterior will curl their abdomens before spraying the paper with formic acid, which amazingly turns it from blue

to pink!

Top five places to see wood ants in the UK

1. Abernethy

Mostly owned by the RSPB, this National Nature Reserve contains a large number of wood ant nests, mainly composed of pine needles from the ancient forest’s Scots pines.

2. Wyre Forest

A Worcestershire location jointly managed by Natural England and Forestry England. Many southern wood ant nests dot the floor of England’s largest woodland National Nature Reserve.

3. Joyden’s Wood

Located on the south-eastern edge of Greater London, this 127ha site near Bexley, managed by the Woodland Trust, has a healthy number of southern wood ant colonies in amongst the deciduous trees.

4. Yarner Woods

Now part of the much larger East Dartmoor National Nature Reserve, these old woods host many southern wood ant colonies amongst the gnarled trees.

5. Coed y Brenin

Managed by Natural Resources Wales, this forest park near Dolgellau is home to some of the most southernly colonies of northern hairy wood ants in the UK.

Main image: Scottish wood ant sitting on Scots Pine tree. © Getty Images