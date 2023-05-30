Is a pony the same as a horse? Or does size, age or type determine whether it's a horse or pony? Well technically it's height. A pony is 148cm and under (14.2 hands high in old money - and a hand is four inches). A horse is 149cm and above.

But that's not the case closed when it comes to pony versus horse, as sometimes the terms are used with certain types regardless of height. A polo pony is always called a pony even though it is usually over 148cm, while Arabs are always called horses regardless of size.

Are there any wild ponies in Britain?

Yes and no. Depends on how you define wild! Across our moors, forests and mountains we have a number of pony breeds who are free roaming. For example in the south of Britain we have the pretty Dartmoor pony, while up north there's the short stocky Shetland, designed to withstand the harshest of weather.

But, however wild and unhandled they are, they will all belong to someone as many farmers have grazing rights across these lands.

Should you walk across these places you are likely to see them - and in the early summer you may even see foals, but don't get too close 0r try and feed them as they can be handy with their back legs and pack a punch if they feel threatened.

You may also come across herds of ponies on National Trust land as the charity often use native ponies for grazing.

How many native pony breeds are there in the UK ?

There are nine native breeds in the UK;

Shetland pony

Shetland Islands, Scotland, UK

The Shetland pony is the smallest of all of UK pony breeds, no bigger than 42 inches high, and one of the stockiest. Descending from the Shetland Isles it is known for it s strength and character - they can be quite a wilful!

Eriskay pony

Originating from the native ponies of the Western Isles of Scotland, this breed is classified as critically endangered by the Rare Breed Survival Trust (RBST). Most are grey and are between 124-138cm (12.0-13.2 hands) high

Highland pony

Strong and compact, the Highland pony is one of the UK's biggest native pony breeds, standing 13- 14.2HH and were bred to work on farms.

Fell pony

These beautiful black ponies originate from the fells of Cumbria, and can be still seen on the hills today. It was a favourite breed with the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh. Who can forget the sight of the Queen's fell pony Emma at her funeral?

Dales

The Dales pony looks veery similar to its neighbour the fell, but is slightly bigger at 14.2. It was originally a working pony bred to work in the lead mines of Yorkshire.

Welsh pony

There are four types of Welsh pony ranging in height from - Welsh Mountain Pony (Section A); the slightly bigger Section B, the small but stocky Section C and then the tallest, the Welsh Cob (Section D). Rumours are that centuries ago they mixed with Arab horses, which gives them their pretty dished face.

New Forest

If you're planning to head to the New Forest, the chances are you may see this pretty pony roaming the ancient lands. Don't try and tempt them out on the roads though and nearer to you as they are not traffic-wise and a few get killed each year.

Exmoor

The Exmoor pony is the UK's oldest pony breed and a common sight on Exmoor, with an estimated 350 roaming free. It's very distinctive with its mealy muzzle and stocky build and is thought to be the closest living relative to the Przewalski’s horse and there's no doubt they share many similar characteristics - and look very similar.

Dartmoor

The Dartmoor is finer and smaller than its neighbour the Exmoor. There have been ponies on Dartmoor since the middle ages. The Dartmoor is a usually a pretty bay colour and is no bigger than 127 cm (12.2HH.)

What about the Connemara pony?

The Connemara pony is Irish, originating from the Western coast. They are up to 14.2HH and often grey or dun in colour.

Are there any wild ponies or horses anywhere in the world?

Technically thePrzewalski’s horse is the only true wild horse left in the world, as most ‘wild’ horses today, such as the American mustang or Australian brumby, are feral horses descended from domesticated ones.