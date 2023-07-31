Ho big are serval cats?

Counting the head and body serval cats are between 67cm-100cm long, with the tail adding between 24–35cm on. Males are the heaviest weighing between 10–18kg, while females weigh between 6–13kg.

Advertisement

What do serval cats look like?

Serval cats are a rangy, medium-sized cat with extremely long legs, large ears and a tawny coat with variable black spots. In some individuals the spots merge to form stripes on the neck and back; fine-freckled variants also occur, for example in East Africa.

What do serval cats eat?

Mostly rodents such as swamp (vlei) rats; also birds, reptiles and amphibians. Occasionally wades into water to hunt flamingos and fish.

How do serval cats reproduce?

serval cats are largely solitary: male and female associate for just a few days to mate. Female gives birth to up to four kittens after a gestation of 67–77 days, and raises them on her own. Male offspring are driven away when they can hunt, usually about one year old; females leave when sexually mature, about a year later.

How long do serval cats live for?

Their lifespan is up to 20 years

Where do serval cats live?

Beautiful serval cat stretching out to gracefully leap over a stream in Tanzania's Ngorongoro Crater.

The serval is found in much of sub-Saharan Africa, and there are unconfirmed reports of isolated populations in Morocco and Algeri. Their favourite habitat are marshes and reedbeds, and to a lesser extent grassland; also frequents woodland edge. Absent from desert and forest.

Advertisement

Images © Getty Images