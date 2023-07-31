Serval cat guide: size, diet, lifespan - and where they live
Meet the beautiful serval cat, a leggy wild cat that roams sub-Saharan Africa
Ho big are serval cats?
Counting the head and body serval cats are between 67cm-100cm long, with the tail adding between 24–35cm on. Males are the heaviest weighing between 10–18kg, while females weigh between 6–13kg.
What do serval cats look like?
Serval cats are a rangy, medium-sized cat with extremely long legs, large ears and a tawny coat with variable black spots. In some individuals the spots merge to form stripes on the neck and back; fine-freckled variants also occur, for example in East Africa.
What do serval cats eat?
Mostly rodents such as swamp (vlei) rats; also birds, reptiles and amphibians. Occasionally wades into water to hunt flamingos and fish.
How do serval cats reproduce?
serval cats are largely solitary: male and female associate for just a few days to mate. Female gives birth to up to four kittens after a gestation of 67–77 days, and raises them on her own. Male offspring are driven away when they can hunt, usually about one year old; females leave when sexually mature, about a year later.
How long do serval cats live for?
Their lifespan is up to 20 years
Where do serval cats live?
The serval is found in much of sub-Saharan Africa, and there are unconfirmed reports of isolated populations in Morocco and Algeri. Their favourite habitat are marshes and reedbeds, and to a lesser extent grassland; also frequents woodland edge. Absent from desert and forest.
Images © Getty Images
Authors
Subscribe to BBC Wildlife Magazine
INTRODUCTORY SUBSCRIPTION OFFER
Subscribe to BBC Wildlife magazine today and get your first 3 issues for just £5! That's a huge 70% saving off the shop price.