How to spot and identify common UK bat species
Discover 8 species of bat commonly seen in the skies above the UK
Published: July 21, 2023 at 5:00 pm
Save 55% when you subscribe to BBC Wildlife magazine plus, get an RSPB Classic Bird Feeder!
In the UK there are 17 breeding species of bats, the only true flying mammal. Here we introduce you to eight of the most common
Advertisement
How to identify Britain's most common bats
Pipistrelle
- About 75 per cent of all sightings are pipistrelles.
- Three species (common, soprano, Nathusius’) are found throughout Britain, but the species are only distinguishable by their echolocation calls.
- Small bats with fast flight, about 5-10 metres above the ground.
- Found along treelines, close to larger hedgerows and on the edges of water.
Serotine
- A large, common bat found in southern England and Wales.
- Flies slowly, 5-10 metres above the ground, often in loops, close to vegetation.
- Found on woodland edges, close to larger hedgerows and in pastures.
Daubenton’s bat
- A small, common bat found throughout Britain.
- Fast, straight flight, usually less than 25cm above the water while making long turns.
- Found over any calm water – rivers, lakes or ponds.
Lesser horseshoe
- A rare, small bat found in south-west England and southern Wales.
- Faster flight than the greater horseshoe (below) and gives the impression of whirring wings.
- Feeds close to the ground in pastures, woodland edges and woodland.
Greater horseshoe
- Large bat found in south-west England and southern Wales.
- Low, fluttering, almost butterfly-like flight; often glides close to ground.
- Mostly found in mature pastures, parkland and close to hedges and woodland edges.
Noctule bat
- A fairly common, large bat found as far north as southern Scotland.
- Very fast, straight flight, more than 10 metres above the ground, but dives steeply when pursuing prey, its wings nearly touching beneath its body.
- Found above woodlands and pastures.
Brown long-eared bat
- Medium-sized bat found throughout Britain.
- Slow, fluttering flight; agile, often seen hovering to pick insects off trees or the ground.
- Found in open woodland, parks and gardens.
Natterer’s bat
- A medium-sized, fairly common bat found throughout Britain.
- Fast, agile flight, about 1-6 metres above the ground.
- Found in dense woodland and (rarely) over water, where its sharper turns distinguish it from Daubenton’s (above).
Advertisement
Photos © Getty Images
Authors
Advertisement
Advertisement
Subscribe to BBC Wildlife Magazine
WELCOME SUBSCRIPTION OFFER
Subscribe to BBC Wildlife magazine from just £14.99 (saving 55%) plus - get an RSPB Classic Bird Feeder!
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Advertisement