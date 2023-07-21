In the UK there are 17 breeding species of bats, the only true flying mammal. Here we introduce you to eight of the most common

How to identify Britain's most common bats

Pipistrelle

Common pipistrelle © Getty Images

About 75 per cent of all sightings are pipistrelles.

Three species (common, soprano, Nathusius’) are found throughout Britain, but the species are only distinguishable by their echolocation calls.

Small bats with fast flight, about 5-10 metres above the ground.

Found along treelines, close to larger hedgerows and on the edges of water.

Serotine

Serotine bat © Getty Images

A large, common bat found in southern England and Wales.

Flies slowly, 5-10 metres above the ground, often in loops, close to vegetation.

Found on woodland edges, close to larger hedgerows and in pastures.

Daubenton’s bat

Daubenton’s bat © Getty Images

A small, common bat found throughout Britain.

Fast, straight flight, usually less than 25cm above the water while making long turns.

Found over any calm water – rivers, lakes or ponds.

Lesser horseshoe

Lesser horseshoe bat © Getty Images

A rare, small bat found in south-west England and southern Wales.

Faster flight than the greater horseshoe (below) and gives the impression of whirring wings.

Feeds close to the ground in pastures, woodland edges and woodland.

Greater horseshoe

Greater horseshoe bat © Getty Images

Large bat found in south-west England and southern Wales.

Low, fluttering, almost butterfly-like flight; often glides close to ground.

Mostly found in mature pastures, parkland and close to hedges and woodland edges.

Noctule bat

A fairly common, large bat found as far north as southern Scotland.

Very fast, straight flight, more than 10 metres above the ground, but dives steeply when pursuing prey, its wings nearly touching beneath its body.

Found above woodlands and pastures.

Brown long-eared bat

Medium-sized bat found throughout Britain.

Slow, fluttering flight; agile, often seen hovering to pick insects off trees or the ground.

Found in open woodland, parks and gardens.

Natterer’s bat

A medium-sized, fairly common bat found throughout Britain.

Fast, agile flight, about 1-6 metres above the ground.

Found in dense woodland and (rarely) over water, where its sharper turns distinguish it from Daubenton’s (above).



