Mountain dwellers Home to the Picos de Europa (a mountain range forming part of the Cantabrian Mountains) and expansive beech forests, Asturias provides a rich habitat for many animals. In fact, 67% of Spain’s native vertebrate species reside here, including a surprising number of large mammals. Perhaps most exciting is the iconic Cantabrian brown bear — an endangered subspecies of brown bear that can only be found in the Iberian peninsula. Head to one of the observation posts in Somiedo or Fuentes del Narcea nature parks to try and spot the bears from a distance, or visit the Bear’s Trail in Proaza, where you can see the emblem of Asturias in a semi-wild enclosure. The Asturian mountains are also home to another incredible creature: the Iberian wolf. Once hunted to near-extinction, this subspecies of grey wolf is now recovering its numbers in northern Spain. While spotting a pack of wolves is unlikely due to their elusive nature, catching a glimpse of their prey — deer, ibex and wild boar — is often achievable, and just as rewarding.