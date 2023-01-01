|
Why Asturias should be next on your European travel list
Planning your next trip? Asturias offers a stunning array of landscapes with the opportunity for some special animal encounters
With rugged coastline, dense forests and impressive mountains, Asturias has an abundance of natural wonders to explore. Located in northwest Spain, this principality may be less well-known than the neighbouring Basque region, but that adds to the appeal for wildlife lovers; fewer crowds mean more chances of spotting some of the rare animals that call Asturias home.
With seven UNESCO Biosphere Reserves, five nature parks and more than 200 beaches, it’s no surprise that diverse wildlife flourishes here. Keep reading to find out more about the amazing habitats (and their residents) that this natural paradise has to offer.
Mountain dwellers
Home to the Picos de Europa (a mountain range forming part of the Cantabrian Mountains) and expansive beech forests, Asturias provides a rich habitat for many animals. In fact, 67% of Spain’s native vertebrate species reside here, including a surprising number of large mammals. Perhaps most exciting is the iconic Cantabrian brown bear — an endangered subspecies of brown bear that can only be found in the Iberian peninsula.
Head to one of the observation posts in Somiedo or Fuentes del Narcea nature parks to try and spot the bears from a distance, or visit the Bear’s Trail in Proaza, where you can see the emblem of Asturias in a semi-wild enclosure.
The Asturian mountains are also home to another incredible creature: the Iberian wolf. Once hunted to near-extinction, this subspecies of grey wolf is now recovering its numbers in northern Spain. While spotting a pack of wolves is unlikely due to their elusive nature, catching a glimpse of their prey — deer, ibex and wild boar — is often achievable, and just as rewarding.
Birdwatching
Thanks to almost 400 species of resident and migratory birds, Asturias is becoming a popular destination for local and international birdwatchers. A variety of diverse birdlife, including waterfowl, forest birds and raptors, can be found flourishing across the 13 Special Areas of Protection.
Most unique is the Cantabrian capercaillie — a subspecies of grouse native to this region. But as this bird is listed as endangered and is strictly protected by the Spanish government, tourist activities are monitored to ensure conservation isn’t impacted. Instead, head to one of the many bird watching observation sites to look for some of the region’s other exceptional birds, including the bearded vulture, golden eagle and wallcreeper.
Remember to follow ecotourism best practices — leave no trace of your presence and don’t approach or disturb wild animals.
Whale watching
Northwest Spain might be an unexpected choice for whale watching, but with its cold, nutrient-rich waters, the Asturian coastline is teeming with marine life — up to 25 species of whales and dolphins have been recorded in this area.
For whale watching tours in the Bay of Biscay, head to Gijón, a harbourside city in the north of the region. With luck, you may see several types of cetaceans, including the bottlenose dolphin, fin whale and Cuvier’s beaked whale. There’s even a chance of seeing other marine animals, like loggerhead sea turtles and grey seals.
The Cantabrian sea is also home to the first declared marine reserve in Spain, El Cachucho. While tours don’t operate in the reserve, its protected status helps to support marine life all along the Asturian coast.
Visiting Asturias
Asturias, with its enchanting landscapes and fascinating wildlife, feels a world away — but is easily accessible by plane or ferry and onward transport. Simply fly or sail to Bilbao or Santander, then catch a regional flight to Asturias airport. Alternatively, book a rental car and drive directly to your final destination.
