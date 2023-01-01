|
Experience great adventure in Armenia
Filled with spectacular landscapes, Armenia has lots of thrilling adventure pursuits for visitors to enjoy.
Experience the spirit of Armenia
Armenia is a place that is known for many things. With a recorded history of more than 3,500 years, Armenia is renowned for its hospitality, cuisine and incredible landscapes. While in Armenia, you will find yourself immersed in a place with an incredible and unique culture, wonderful traditions and incredibly warm-hearted people. Besides all of the exciting cultural exploration on offer, you will also find lots of excellent opportunities for adventure. This is a place that is ideal for adventurous travellers looking for a truly authentic experience. Here are a few things you can expect from an adventure holiday in Armenia this summer.
Adrenaline-filled water sports
Armenia has many wild rivers that provide the perfect setting for an array of water sports. Rafting is especially popular with visitors and three hours north of Yerevan, you’ll find the Debed River, which provides the perfect setting for river rafting. Most rafting tours typically start from Tumanyan town and take you on a thrilling journey through the canyon. The river starts off calm but intensifies the further along you go. The entire experience lasts a little over three hours and the best time for this activity is from March to October. If you fancy something a little more relaxed, paddle boarding on Lake Sevan is the perfect activity – you’ll be able to paddle on the largest freshwater body in Armenia while taking in the breathtaking views.
Spectacular hiking trails
There’s no doubt about it – Armenia is a haven for walkers and something of a hidden gem when it comes to hiking trails, offering lush forests, high-altitude lakes, waterfalls, streams, jaw-dropping gorges and cliffs, and some truly beautiful landscapes. With a wide diversity of landscapes to choose from, you can tailor your hiking experience in terms of distance, terrain and what kind of environment you want to explore. With so many breathtaking hiking trails to uncover, HIKEArmenia is a handy resource to help you plan the perfect route. With its free hiking app and website, you can discover trails, recommended accommodation and guides that help make hiking in Armenia accessible and fun. There’s also an information centre in downtown Yerevan, where experienced staff can help you plan your adventure.
One of the most popular hiking routes in Armenia is the Legends Trail in Syunik. Not for the faint-hearted, this 15-day hike (including a rest day) through 150km of Syunik Province takes hikers through rugged mountains and past ancient monasteries along old Silk Road footpaths. The trail kicks off from Goris and ends in Kapan – two towns of both historical and cultural significance. While the trail can be walked as one extended route, individual sections can also be done as day hikes. Along the way, you will have a chance to stop at several family-owned businesses and guesthouses if you’re craving a few home comforts.
Another popular trail is known as the Transcaucasian Trail (TCT) and takes hikers through 827km of spectacular terrain. This trail represents the very best of the unique cultural and natural landscapes the country has to offer and constitutes an authentic world-class hiking experience. Hikers who come prepared to take on the diverse terrain will be rewarded with an incredible experience.
Exhilarating bird's-eye view adventures
Fancy experiencing the beauty of Armenia from mid-air? Why not zoom across the lovely valley of Tsaghkaszor, the Hrazdan Gorge or the lush forests of Yenokavan on a zipline? Armenia is a great setting for ziplining and as a matter of fact, has the longest zipline in the entire world, located at Yell Extreme Park in the village of Yenokavan. At 2,680m long and at an altitude of 300m, it’s a thrilling experience for any brave adventure seeker who’s not afraid of heights.
The Yell Extreme Park offers five different zipline experiences and also provides other adventure activities such as paragliding, paintballing, horse riding and off-road driving tours. If great heights are something that definitely doesn’t faze you, a hot air balloon ride 1,000m above the ground might take your fancy. You’ll be able to take in Armenia’s stunning landscapes, including one of the best views of Mount Ararat.
To find out more about planning your visit to Armenia, go to www.armenia.travel