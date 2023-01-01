Experience great adventure in Armenia

Spectacular hiking trails There’s no doubt about it – Armenia is a haven for walkers and something of a hidden gem when it comes to hiking trails, offering lush forests, high-altitude lakes, waterfalls, streams, jaw-dropping gorges and cliffs, and some truly beautiful landscapes. With a wide diversity of landscapes to choose from, you can tailor your hiking experience in terms of distance, terrain and what kind of environment you want to explore. With so many breathtaking hiking trails to uncover, HIKEArmenia is a handy resource to help you plan the perfect route. With its free hiking app and website, you can discover trails, recommended accommodation and guides that help make hiking in Armenia accessible and fun. There’s also an information centre in downtown Yerevan, where experienced staff can help you plan your adventure. One of the most popular hiking routes in Armenia is the Legends Trail in Syunik. Not for the faint-hearted, this 15-day hike (including a rest day) through 150km of Syunik Province takes hikers through rugged mountains and past ancient monasteries along old Silk Road footpaths. The trail kicks off from Goris and ends in Kapan – two towns of both historical and cultural significance. While the trail can be walked as one extended route, individual sections can also be done as day hikes. Along the way, you will have a chance to stop at several family-owned businesses and guesthouses if you’re craving a few home comforts. Another popular trail is known as the Transcaucasian Trail (TCT) and takes hikers through 827km of spectacular terrain. This trail represents the very best of the unique cultural and natural landscapes the country has to offer and constitutes an authentic world-class hiking experience. Hikers who come prepared to take on the diverse terrain will be rewarded with an incredible experience.