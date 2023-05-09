Situated in the south of the country along the Pacific coastline, the Osa Peninsula is one of Costa Rica’s top destinations for seeing some amazing animals. This is a truly wild place, where you can encounter a variety of wildlife, from charismatic big cats to tiny poisonous frogs — not surprising in a place famed for its immense biodiversity.

The Osa Peninsula is estimated to contain around 5% of the world’s biodiversity, in an area covering just 700 square miles. This, combined with the government’s conservation efforts and some trailblazing eco-conscious resorts, makes the Osa region an unforgettable spot for eco-tourism.

Keep reading to find out why the Osa Peninsula should be next on your travel list.

The park is home to an amazing variety of large mammals, including tapirs, jaguars, sloths and peccaries

Corcovado National Park

Corcovado National Park, or Parque Nacional Corcovado, is a protected area covering almost half of the Osa Peninsula. The park is home to an amazing variety of large mammals, including tapirs, jaguars, sloths and peccaries. There’s also the chance to see a wide range of birds, reptiles and amphibians.

The best way to see some of the park’s inhabitants is to hike one of the many walking trails, such as the Los Patos or Sirena trails. Bear in mind that visiting Corcovado National Park requires a licensed tour guide, which your hotel will happily organise. Drake Bay Getaway Resort runs guided tours starting with a boat ride from Bahía Drake straight to the national park.

Over 400 species of bird can be found here, including the iconic scarlet macaw

Incredible birdlife

The highlight of Corcovado National Park, and the Osa Peninsula in general, is the astounding birdlife. Over 400 species of bird can be found here, including the iconic scarlet macaw, the endangered harpy eagle and a host of colourful toucans and hummingbirds.

Birding in the park will be highly rewarding, but you can increase your sightings further by booking a birdwatching tour in the nearby Bahía Drake. Drake Bay Getaway Resort runs regular birdwatching trips with an expert guide in the surrounding rainforest and coastline.

Established as a biological reserve in 1978, Caño Island is a haven for marine life

Caño Island Biological Reserve

Established as a biological reserve in 1978, Caño Island is a haven for marine life. Turtles, reef sharks and barracuda can all be found in the waters surrounding the island. Plus, the lower temperatures of the Pacific Ocean mean there’s even a chance of seeing some larger marine animals, such as whale sharks, spotted dolphins and humpback whales.

Snorkelling and scuba diving allow you to see the inhabitants of Caño Island, all while floating in a serene subterranean world. Book a snorkelling or scuba diving trip with Drake Bay Getaway Resort — they provide a bilingual tour guide, boat transfer and equipment.

The Osa Peninsula benefits from high numbers of migrating humpback whales for several months throughout the year

Whale and dolphin watching

Costa Rica is well known for its whale watching. In fact, the coastline of the Osa Peninsula benefits from high numbers of migrating humpback whales for several months throughout the year, more so than any other place in the world.

Whales migrating from the south can be seen from mid July to October and whales migrating from the north can be seen from November to April. If you happen to miss these seasons, don’t worry – plenty of other cetaceans can be seen throughout the year, including four species of dolphin. Head out on a dedicated boat trip for the best chance of seeing these magnificent creatures.

The Osa Peninsula is home to the largest mangrove forest on Central America’s Pacific coast

Unique mangrove forests

The Osa Peninsula is home to the largest mangrove forest on Central America’s Pacific coast, an area called the Térraba Sierpe National Wetland. This important yet sensitive ecosystem is home to some rare and interesting species, such as the mangrove crab and the mangrove hummingbird, which feeds primarily on the flowers of the tea mangrove tree.

These swampy wetlands are also a great place to see some of Costa Rica’s native reptiles, including crocodiles, iguanas and tree boas. Exploring the winding network of mangrove wetlands is best done by boat — Drake Bay Getaway Resort offers regular boat tours with expert guides to help you spot more elusive wildlife.

Drake Bay Getaway Resort combines environmentally friendly practices with luxury touches

Conscious travelling in paradise

When visiting one of the most biodiverse places on the planet, it makes sense to do it mindfully. Drake Bay Getaway Resort combines environmentally friendly practices with luxury touches.

From using solar-electric based heating systems and capturing rainwater for laundry, to sourcing local ingredients and composting all food waste — this boutique hotel is committed to minimising its impact.

Choose from one of their five stilted cabins with rainforest or ocean views, then drift off to the sounds of tropical birds and waves lapping the shore.

