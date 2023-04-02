A petition to save BBC nature series Autumnwatch will be delivered today to Broadcasting House, the headquarters of the BBC.

The news the BBC was cancelling Autumnwatch for the foreseeable future caused outcry across the country with many calling for the BBC to change their mind on social media.

The BBC said “challenging times financially” were behind its decision to “focus” its resources on content that has “the highest impact”.

Marion Veal started her Change.org petition in response to the news and it has gained an impressive 160,000 signatures

Marion says: “Thousands of UK TV licence payers enjoy the 'Watches', Springwatch, Autumwatch and Winterwatch. It's what we pay our licence fee for. It is an example of what the BBC does best.

“In an age when the natural world faces its greatest threat, when British species are on the Red List and threatened with extinction, when we are recognising the value of the natural world for our mental health, it is beyond belief to learn that Autumnwatch has been cancelled.”

The BBC Two nature series, which features Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan among its presenters, follows British wildlife during Autumn. The “Watch” series began with Springwatch in 2005, followed by Autumnwatch in 2006 and Winterwatch in 2012.