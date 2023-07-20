Reports from Germany suggest that a lioness is on the loose in the suburbs of south-western Berlin. Police have advised residents to stay indoors, and to keep their pets inside, in the areas of Kleinmachnow, Teltow and Stahnsdorf.

Some 30 police cars, as well as helicopters and drones, are involved in the search, which also includes a veterinarian and two hunters armed with tranquilliser guns.

Police search for a wild animal in Stahnsdorf, south-west of Berlin. © JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty

The first report came at about midnight on Wednesday."Two passersby saw one animal chasing another. One was a wild boar and the other apparently a wild animal, a lioness," Brandenburg Police spokesperson Daniel Keip told German broadcaster RBB. "The men recorded a video on their phones and even experienced policemen had to concede that it was probably a lioness." He continued, "You often hear reports of crocodiles in swimming lakes and then it turns out all it was, was a big duck. In this case it's obviously totally real. We're dealing with a lioness that's roaming freely through Teltow, Stahnsdorf and Kleinmachnow."

Michael Grubert, mayor of Kleinmachnow, said that an officer involved in the search has since sighted the animal, although it is stressed that the authorities have yet to formally verify the reports that it is indeed a lioness on the loose. Herr Grubert advised citizens not to panic, but also asked that people refrained from walking, running or cycling in the local woods.

The local police posted on Twitter: “Please avoid leaving the house due to an escaped wild animal in the Kleinmachnow, Teltow & Stahnsdorf (PM) area and also bring your pets into the house. Our colleagues are on site and checking the situation."

A lioness in its natural habitat: the Kalahari Desert, Botswana, Africa. © Jami Tarris/Getty

However, according to reports, local zoos and sanctuaries have confirmed that none of their animals have escaped. Michel Rogall, a circus director in Teltow told the Tagesspiegel newspaper, "If it's a lion, I'll eat my hat."

Vanessa Amoroso, head of the wild animals in trade unit at global animal welfare organisation Four Paws, commented: "It is very likely that the animal, who must be under great stress currently, is privately owned," adding, "This incident highlights the need for Germany to implement nationwide regulations governing the private keeping and trade of exotic animal species."

Main image: Brandenburg police spokeswoman Kerstin Schroeder, Kleinmachnow mayor Michael Grubert and Kleinmachnow volunteer fire department chief Alexander Scholz attend a news conference about a possible escaped lioness outside the City Hall (Rathaus) in Kleinmachnow.