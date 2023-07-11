Whether you're shopping for yourself or a loved one, there are plenty of gifts out there for nature lovers from both well-known brands and charities, to smaller creators.

Best wildlife gifts

We have found a variety of beautiful items that we think would make great presents, either featuring animals and other wildlife, or made from sustainable or recycled materials. Many of the gifts are sold by wildlife charities, or by companies donating a percentage of the item's profits to charities.

For even more gift ideas you may like our round-ups of nature books for kids and teenagers, books on mental health, mindfulness and connecting with nature, and wildlife-themed games.

If you fancy going down the homemade route, we have plenty of foraging recipes and other ‘how to’ guides to take inspiration from, such as hazelnut butter, sloe gin, a bee hotel or a footprint trap.

Please note that post and packaging, and custom charges, may be applied to products.

We've split the products into different categories:

Surely the best gift of all – BBC Wildlife Magazine subscription BBC Wildlife Magazine is the UK's bestselling natural history magazine, and is your guide to the natural world, showcasing the wonder and beauty of wildlife. Each issue we will provide you with fascinating features written by our wildlife experts, discussion of the latest conservation and environmental issues, award-winning photography, quizzes and competitions, and much more. Have a look through the current issue:

Food and drink gifts for wildlife lovers

Bird & Wild organic medium roast coffee

Buy now from:

Named No 1 Ethical Coffee by Ethical Consumer Magazine, this RSPB-licensed coffee is organically grown under the rainforest canopy, providing a safe haven for the diverse wildlife that inhabits the area.

Shade grown coffee, as the name suggests, is coffee grown in the shade of the forest camopy, which allows the habitat to remain a vital home to threatened birds, insects and other wildlife, while also producing fabulous-tasting coffee. As well as supporting the rainforest, every pack provides a donation to the RSPB.

Reviewed by Paul McGuinness, editor, BBC Wildlife

Seed and Bean vegan chocolate hamper

Who doesn’t like chocolate? This vegan hamper from chocolate artisans Seed and Bean includes tasty flavours such as Cornish Sea Salt, Coconut & Raspberry, Lavender, and Chilli & Lime, Lemon

All the chocolate ingredients are ethically sourced and are 100% organic - and Fairtrade where possible. And what’s more there packaging is 100 per cent compostable, with their inner foil made from Natureflex™, a specially sourced, flexible cellulose film which is made from eucalyptus wood pulp.

Gola Rainforest chocolate bars, RSPB, 70g bars, £3.49 each.

Buy now from:

A tempting treat with a forest- friendly origin makes for a guilt- free chocolate hit. These Gola Rainforest bars are made from cocoa that’s grown in the shade of forest trees, meaning the crop doesn’t have the same impact on the local ecosystem as traditional farmland.

If that wasn’t enough, profits from sales will be reinvested into the Gola Rainforest Cocoa Forest, to help protect wildlife and support local communities. Choose between a 60% milk chocolate (rich, fudgy and not overly sweet) and a vegan 70% dark chocolate (fruity, smooth and not at all bitter).

Reviewed by Angharad Moran, former production editor, BBC Wildlife

Chocolate animals, Cocoa Loco

Buy now from Cocoa Loco, RSPB

Made by UK chocolatiers Cocoa Loco, these delicious chocolate treats are made from Fairtrade, organic and palm oil free ingredients. Each 100g box contains milk chocolate (owls), white chocolate (polar bears), milk and white chocolate (penguins), or a mix of white, dark and milk chocolate (robins).

Reviewed by Angharad Moran, former production editor, BBC Wildlife

Carabus Gin, The Papillon Distillery, £38.00 for a 70cl bottle.

Buy now from The Papillon Distillery

Nobody ever said that the life of a naturalist was a bed of roses, but spare a thought for BBC Wildlife columnist Nick Baker, who has gone the extra mile in a desperate bid to help the species he loves. Take his work with the Papillon Distillery on his native Dartmoor, for example. Painstakingly blending a gin that features such local foragables as rowan and hawthorn berries, nettles and wood sorrel, Nick has helped create the limited edition Carabus gin.

Blue ground beetle (Carabus intricatus)

The delicious (and moreish) blend is all for a cause close to Nick’s heart, with £2 per bottle being donated to Buglife in support of Dartmoor’s blue ground beetle (Carabus intricatus – hence the name). Cheers, Nick!

Reviewed by Paul McGuinness, editor, BBC Wildlife

Discover more gins that support wildlife conservation.

Seahorse Ale, Salcombe Brewery, £17.50 for a case of eight 500ml bottles.

Buy now from Salcombe Brewery

An amber, sweet and smooth ale hand crafted by Salcombe Brewery, named to reflect the fact that the Salcombe Ria is home to both British species of seahorse. 5p from every bottle is donated to The Seahorse Trust.

Reviewed by Sarah McPherson, acting deputy editor, BBC Wildlife

Home and kitchen gifts for wildlife lovers

Tawul Living bee and moth organic cotton towels

Buy now from Tawul

These luxury organic cotton towels take their inspiration from a couple of the UK’s endangered insects. First up, their bee towel is inspired by the bilberry bumblebee, dubbed 'the jewel of the Lake District’, while their moth towel echoes the garden tiger moth.

And while the designs may use a very stylised design to pay tribute to these species, the company’s sustainable principles are more direct, with money from sales of the towels going towards a number of great initiatives to help create a more sustainable future.

Cork mats, £23 for a set of 4 placements, Liga

Buy now from Liga

These stylish and beautiful placemats and coasters also happen to be eco- friendly and made of cork from Portugal. The cork oak trees are only harvested every nine years, so that the trees are not harmed, and the forests provide a home to wildlife. The cork also contains to absorb carbon dioxide, even as a placement.

Printed in Cornwall, the mats come in a range of grey or white prints, including crabs, sunflowers and stars. LIGA also creates a variety of other tempting cork and sustainably sourced products, such as clocks, yoga blocks, and eco-dishcloths.

Reviewed by Megan Shersby, editorial and digital co-ordinator, BBC Wildlife

Embroidered cushion cover and make-up bag, Stitch.

Buy now from

The handmade creations from Stitch are really quite stunning. They are all made by a Woman’s Embroidery Cooperative, which was established in June 2012 and is located in Sainte Luce, a rural area on the southeast coast of Madagascar. In an area where the opportunities to earn money are traditionally livelihoods dominated by men, the cooperative provides an excellent chance for women to earn money, and is also accessible for elderly, disabled and pregnant women.

A range of products are made, from ties, glasses cases and purses, to cushion covers, using a recycled cotton base and cotton embroidery thread. They feature a variety of geometric patterns and local wild species, such as chameleons, lemurs and bees. Each item is unique, with the women encouraged to develop their own styles and to progress as artists, and comes with the embroiderer’s name stitched in.

Reviewed by Megan Shersby, editorial and digital co-ordinator, BBC Wildlife

Knitted elephant hot water bottle cover and jumper, Sophie Allport, £27.00 and £45.00.

Buy now from:

This stylish mustard yellow hot water bottle cover (hot water bottle included) features an adorable smiling elephant design, and is part of one of the collaborations between Sophie Allport and the Zoological Society of London. The hot water bottle cover is knitted cotton, with a concealed zip along the base.

Reviewed by Megan Shersby, editorial and digital co-ordinator, BBC Wildlife

Winter spice scented candle, Cameron Bespolka Trust, £20.00 each.

Buy now from:

With a cinnamon and orange spice scent to conjure up memories of Christmases past, this candle is made from high-quality mineral wax and cotton wick. The packaging is plastic-free, with a reusable glass holder and a recyclable cardboard box.

An additional three scents are available: peony, lemongrass, and fig, as well as a larger three-wick candle in the fig scent for £45.00. The Trust has also produced diffusers in two scents: fig, and loom and verbena.

Reviewed by Megan Shersby, editorial and digital co-ordinator, BBC Wildlife

Garden birds tin, Wrendale

Buy now from Wrendale, Amazon

Featuring charming portraits of British garden birds by award-winning artist Hannah Dale, this tin is perfect for tasty treats. Tins come in a variety of sizes with different designs, this garden birds one is 23.7cm x 10cm x 9.5cm.

Reviewed by Megan Shersby, editorial and digital co-ordinator, BBC Wildlife

Animal print mugs and prints, Creature Candy, £14.00 each.

Buy now from:

Enjoy a warming brew in a sweet little mug adorned with an animal on one side and facts about it on the other. Choose from an array of species, including privet hawk-moth (pictured), hedgehog, hen harrier, bumble and red squirrel.

Based in Warwickshire, the team at Creature Candy have created a range of products such as the mugs pictured above, as well as stationery, tea towels (pictured), and soaps, each featuring a wildlife species. 10% of the sale price of every product is donated to eleven different British wildlife charities and one children's charity, including Bat Conservation Trust, Butterfly Conservation and the Mammal Society.

Reviewed by Megan Shersby, editorial and digital co-ordinator, BBC Wildlife

Bee’s Wrap, from £12.00.

Side-step packed-lunch predicaments by cutting back on waste and the need for bulky tubs and containers with these reusable wraps. Made from beeswax and organic cotton, the wraps can be washed in cool water and hung out to dry after each use.

Plenty big enough for even the most generous of doorstep sandwiches, the wraps kept sarnies nice and fresh when refrigerated. Estimated to last for up to a year, they have the added benefit of being compostable when they come to the end of their life. The packaging is made from recycled and biodegradable materials, too.

Reviewed by Angharad Moran, former production editor, BBC Wildlife

Recycled-plastic soft furnishings, Weaver Green, from £15.00.

In the face of mounting piles of plastic, a variety of companies are finding clever ways to turn this abundance of refuse into desirable wares. Weaver Green produces everything from tote bags and cushions to rugs and blankets, all from recycled plastic bottles – between 150 and 3,000 go into a single product (not that you’d know from the feel of the finished items).

Measures have even been taken to reduce the amount of microplastics likely to be shed during washing – but then these textiles are unlikely to be washed as often as clothes, say, anyway. Available in a range of colours and patterns, plastic bottles have never looked so stylish.

Reviewed by Angharad Moran, former production editor, BBC Wildlife

Hand balm, Scence Natural Skincare, £9.00 each.

Wrapped in sustainable, plastic-free and compostable packaging, these hand balms come in a variety of scents, including juniper berry (pictured), summer citrus and cool rose. The balms, and the other products created by Scence Natural Skincare, are all vegan.

Reviewed by Angharad Moran, former production editor, BBC Wildlife

Handmade shampoo and soap bars, Emma's soap, £4.95 each.

Buy now from:

When it comes to our daily ablutions, shampoo bars are slipping slowly into the mainstream, as part of the on-going battle to reduce plastic waste. Made with a mix of extra virgin olive oil, cocoa butter and beeswax, Emma’s Soap shampoo bar includes the subtle scents of essential oils such as jojoba, rosemary and lavender.

In use, less lather means you may need to wash your hair in sections (adding a little extra time to morning routines) but it still left my hair feeling clean, albeit with a slightly waxy feel. While it may not convince everyone to give up their luxury brands, the natural ingredients, and a chance to cut back on plastic, mean I’ll be making the swap.

Reviewed by Angharad Moran, former production editor, BBC Wildlife

Coffee logs, £8.99 for a bag of 16.

When the evenings are well and truly drawing in, and you’re itching for the crackle of the open fire, here’s an unexpected new source of fuel. Coffee Logs are manufactured in the UK, and are made from the recycled grounds of our cappuccinos and lattes, with the leftovers of 25 cups compressed into each ‘log’.

They are said to burn longer and hotter than wood, and are suitable for stoves, woodburners and open fires. The packaging is fully recyclable. Put to the test by our picture editor Tom and his father- in-law, the reports came back with a blazing thumbs up. We’ll raise our (cappuccino) glasses to that.

Reviewed by Sarah McPherson, acting deputy editor, BBC Wildlife

Stationery gifts for nature lovers

I Like Birds stationery, Quadrille, various prices.

Brighten your life in general with this delightfully bold, contemporary collection of paper products – all FSC friendly – from Scottish designer I Like Birds. Hoarders of tattered offcuts of wrapping paper will love the neat, puffin-themed gift wrap book, which comprises 12 sheets and nine matching stickers; the rather lovely alphabet of birds address book is a handy size (and something we all still need, despite the countless WhatsApp groups that now dominate all communication); and the flying puffins hardback notepad is ideal for scribbles in the field. Lovely gifts or a little treat for oneself.

Reviewed by Sarah McPherson, acting deputy section editor, BBC Wildlife

Sophie Allport zebra notebook and pencil case, £10.00 each.

Part of a collaboration between the Zoological Society of London and designer Sophie Allport, the notebook and pencil case feature endangered Grevy’s zebras – which have been given a playful splash of colour, to contrast the animal’s monochrome stripes. Treat yourself, or someone else, to some stylish stationery.

Reviewed by Angharad Moran, former production editor, BBC Wildlife

Garden gifts for nature lovers

Solitary bee home, RSPB, £24.99.

Buy now from RSPB

This bee hotel is designed for two species of solitary bee which are known to use these homes – leafcutter and red mason bees – as well as being aesthetically pleasing for your garden, with a bee design burnt into the top and the apex roof painted (using non-toxic paint) in a light sage green colour (which patches some of the RSPB's bird nestboxes).

The removable individual stacking trays in the bee home are ideal for inspecting and cleaning over winter, to prevent the build-up of bee parasites (find out more about this in our guide to making a bee hotel by wildlife gardener and author Kate Bradbury). The hole length is 15cm, which is the optimal length.

The home is made in the UK and from FSC ® certified pine.

We named it one of the best bee hotels for your garden

Reviewed by Megan Shersby, editorial and digital co-ordinator, BBC Wildlife

Hogilo hedgehog home, price varies.

Buy now from:

Gardens are a major hedgehog habitat and the Hogilo will give your local hogs a refuge for raising young and hibernating, safe from strimmers and bonfires.

We named it one of the best hedgehog houses to buy for your garden

Reviewed by the BBC Wildlife team

ECOPOTS, from £4.69.

Buy now from:

Get ready for spring planting or add to the indoor collection of flora around your home, all in the knowledge that you’re helping to combat plastic waste.

These simple but stylish flowerpots and planters are made using recycled PET bottles, and are available in three different colours (black, grey and white). There are a range of sizes and shapes to suit most spaces in and around your home, too.

Reviewed by Angharad Moran, former production editor, BBC Wildlife

Window bird feeder, RSPB, £10.99.

Buy now from:

See robins, tits, sparrows and other garden birds up close with this ingenious suction-cup feeder, which has a detachable tray for easy refilling.

Reviewed by the BBC Wildlife team

Clothing and accessories gifts for nature lovers

Smith The Roll Pack, Millican, £140

Buy now from:

If you want travel wares that take wear and tear, you could do worse than trust people who’ve been there. Jorrit and Nicky, the founders of Millican, first met in the Andes in the ’90s. Many moons later, they hooked up once again, this time in the Lake District, to launch their own travel goods company.

Within their Mavericks range, Smith The Roll Pack is beginning to take on legendary status. This stylish and durable 25L backpack has it all. It’s light, comfortable, hard-wearing, packs down to a comfortable size but expands to fit all you’ll need for a day on the mountains, in the jungle or on the daily commute. Hidden laptop and phone pockets make it ideal for working on the road, with every conceivable pocket both inside and out. Oh, and they’re now made from 100% recycled materials. Roll on!

Reviewed by Paul McGuinness, editor, BBC Wildlife

'Gentlemen Fox' ladies socks gift box, Powder, £27.00 (one size).

Socks may be the ultimate novelty present but, made from bamboo (making them super soft) and presented in a gorgeous box, these are definitely a luxury option.

Reviewed by Angharad Moran, former production editor, BBC Wildlife

Isla hat and Ascent socks, Rohan, £25.00 and £17.00.

Rohan’s Isla bobble hat and durable Ascent socks will keep you warm and comfortable on crisp woodland walks and while patiently waiting in wildlife hides.

Made from merino wool and a high-wicking yarn, the three-season socks (available in a range of colours – women’s sizes 4–5 and 5–8; men’s sizes 6–9 and 9–12) will keep your feet cushioned and dry. The stylish, knitted hat has a microfleece lining, so you can stay cosy outside for longer.

Reviewed by Jo Price, deputy editor, BBC Wildlife

Snare wire jewellery, Mulberry Mongoose, from £25.00.

Buy now from:

Looking at the collection of fashionable jewellery designs from Mulberry Mongoose, you wouldn’t suspect that some of the components are created using snare wire confiscated by rangers in the African bush. Based in Zambia, the company uses the wire, along with beads, charms and other elements, to produce contemporary handmade accessories for women and men.

The well-made pieces include everything from bold gladiator cuffs and necklaces to dainty drop earrings, minimalistic chains and beaded bracelets. Each item is delivered in a pouch sewn from traditional chitenge fabric, making them great (pre-wrapped) gift ideas.

Not only does the Mulberry Mongoose team put the snare wire to good use (it’s processed and filed, so there are no sharp edges), it donates some of its profits to help fund more anti-snare patrols, while also supporting the local community. When it comes to this veritable treasure trove of jewellery, you’re likely to be more than happy to have snare wire encircling your wrist.

Reviewed by Angharad Moran, former production editor, BBC Wildlife

Gold swallow pendant and earrings, Catherine Zoraida x RSPB, from £120.00.

Buy now from:

Catherine Zoraida (9ct gold swallow disc pendant)

Catherine Zoraida (18ct gold-plated silver swallow earrings)

A pair of earrings or a necklace that can be kept and treasured for years to come makes for an extra-special gift. With much of her work inspired by nature, Catherine Zoraida has now teamed up with the RSPB to create a range of jewellery featuring swallows, including this pendant, studs (worn by the Duchess of Sussex, in 9ct gold, gold-plated silver, or silver), or hoops, with 10% of sales going to the charity.

Made from 18-carat-gold-plated ecosilver, these delicate designs are sure to delight.

Reviewed by Angharad Moran, former production editor, BBC Wildlife

Silver geometric necklace, Badger Trust, £22.00.

Buy now from:

This delicate, modern piece of jewellery in the form of a badger’s head is handcrafted in Scotland. It's made from ecosilver wire, which is recycled from scrap silver. The designer has also created a geometric necklaces of a squirrel.

Reviewed by Angharad Moran, former production editor, BBC Wildlife

Whale Tail Bracelet, Ark & Sea, £18.00.

Buy now from:

This handcrafted, unisex bracelet can be easily adjusted to fit any wrist size. Designed for heavy wear with strong twine and a zinc alloy whale tail shaped connection, it is a vibrant present (nine other colours are available) that supports conservation.

Ark & Sea have teamed up with a company called Verdn that works with Empower to remove plastic from the ocean. For each bracelet sold, 1kg of plastic is taken out of the marine environment: when you purchase one, you can view live updates on the progress of the clean-up. It’s a casual piece of jewellery that makes a difference.

Reviewed by Jo Price, deputy editor, BBC Wildlife

Dube the Polar Bear felted slippers, Hector & Queen, £24.00-28.00.

Buy now from:

These award-winning handmade, felted children’s slippers will keep tiny toes nice and toasty on chilly days. The slippers are crafted by skilled women in a co-operative near Kathmandu. Each pair have soft suede anti-slip soles, and comes in an organic drawstring bag making the perfect gift/keepsake for any event & will be treasured for ever! Sizes range from baby booties to 3–4 years (although we're wishing they came in adult sizes!).

Each sale helps to support Tusk, a wildlife charity working with local people and organisations across Africa.

Reviewed by Angharad Moran, former production editor, BBC Wildlife

Games, toys and educational gifts

We have featured four game reviews below, and recommend checking out our separate articles on wildlife-themed jigsaw puzzles and on wildlife-themed games (including board games, card games, mobile apps, and video games).

Build Your Own Microscope kits, ages 8+, £16.99.

Buy now from:

If you’ve resolved to allow fewer plastic toys across your threshold this Christmas, you might be interested in this build-your-own microscope, made from sustainable cardboard. My ten-year-old assembled it on his own one Sunday afternoon, only struggling with the eyepiece, which was somewhat fiddly.

The 54 sections are nice and robust, though the kit didn’t quite live up to its ‘No Glue’ claim, with one or two emergency sticky-tape repairs required.

Nonetheless, the result is a surprisingly sturdy and effective microscope offering 30x magnification. We slotted a phone torch underneath and looked close-up at twigs and wood embers from the fire.

Reviewed by Sarah McPherson, acting deputy editor, BBC Wildlife

Wingspan, Stonemaier Games, ages 10+, £59.99.

Designed by Elizabeth Hargrave. Illustrated by Natalia Rojas, Ana Maria Martinez Jaramillo, and Beth Sobel.

1-5 players, 40-70 minutes playing time.

Buy now from:

Wingspan landed on the board gaming scene in 2019 and was soon picking up awards left, right and centre. It has since encouraged scores of board game players to discover the joy of birdwatching, and introduced many birdwatchers to the thrill of board games.

The premise of the game is to attract birds to your nature reserve, where they can live in one of three habitats: forest, grassland or wetland (with the exception of some migratory birds which can moved between habitats). Each of the 170 birds is assigned a power (with the exception of some high-scoring birds) which can be activated either upon playing the bird, when taking an action in the habitat that bird is living in, or once between turns.

For each of your turns, you have the choice of just four actions: play a card, gain food from the birdfeeder (a very cute dice tower), lay eggs or draw more bird cards. There are a wide variety of ways to gain points including playing birds, laying eggs, tucking other bird cards (either as a predator catching prey, or by creating flocks), end-of-round goals, and bonus cards. With so many different factors to take into account (including some luck) and potential strategies to focus on, it’s a very easy game to play again and again without getting bored.

The popularity of the game has meant that’s it has been swiftly followed by two expansions, with more planned for the future. So far, the two expansions are European and Oceania, released in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Each adds more bird and bonus cards to the game, end-of-round goals, differently coloured eggs, and new powers – both the ‘brown’ powers for activating when taking an action in a habitat, as well as end-of-round actions with some European birds and end-of-game actions with some Oceania birds. The Oceania expansion takes things a little bit further and introduces nectar as a new food type, which changes up the gameplay a bit and also means using new player mats.

Wingspan has also been adapted to play via Steam and on the Nintendo Switch.

Reviewed by Megan Shersby, editorial & digital co-ordinator, BBC Wildlife

Ocean Bingo, Laurence King, £19.99.

Other wildlife- and animal-themed bingo games are also available from Laurence King: Bird, Bug, Monkey, Australia's Deadly Animals, Cat, Dog, for £19.99, and for younger children: Poo, Jungle, and Dinosaur, for £16.99.

Buy now from:

Hurrah! A board game with no ridiculously complicated rules that drain all joy from the arena before anyone has so much as spun a spinner. This – the latest in a series of wildlife-themed Bingo sets – is perfect for restless kids and rainy days, and requires precious little by way of instruction.

All you have to so is select a game card; cover your 25 (out of 64) sea creatures with yellow discs as they are called; and the first to finish shouts The Word. It’s a great way for children to get to know some of our amazing ocean species, from red lionfish to leatherback sea turtles.

Reviewed by Sarah McPherson, acting deputy editor, BBC Wildlife

The Lost Words, Thames and Kosmos, ages 8+, £13.99.

Buy now from:

Based on the bestselling book by Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris, this is a relatively straightforward card game, the object of which is to be the first to pair the cards in your hand with those on the table.

There’s an edge to proceedings, as certain cards allow you to mess with your opponents – draw a magpie, for example, and you can steal a completed pair. One hand took about 30 minutes, and it was something of a delight to play with such beautiful illustrations of the natural world, and to hear 10- and 12-year-old boys talking about brambles, wrens, otters and larks.

Reviewed by Sarah McPherson, acting deputy editor, BBC Wildlife

Wentworth Wooden Jigsaw Puzzles, £25.00.

Buy now from Wentworth

Jigsaws have enjoyed something of a resurgence since lockdown. If you’re after something a bit different, try this colourful and absorbing 185-piecer. Like all Wentworth products, it’s UK-made (from sustainable sources) and includes the Victorian-inspired ‘whimsy’ pieces, shaped according to theme – so here, wolves, flowers and ornate spirals.

These aren’t your standard jigsaws. Aside from the obvious quality of the wooden pieces, they are a law unto themselves – middle pieces can have straight edges and no two are the same. I began mid-morning and emerged mid-afternoon – just the right level of taxing.

Reviewed by Sarah McPherson, acting deputy editor, BBC Wildlife

Equipment

Magenta Bat Detector, £94.99 (BAT 5) or £64.99 (BAT 4).

Buy now from:

Venture on a bat walk with a detector and find out what bats are flying in your local area. Detectors convert the inaudible echolocation of bats to frequencies within the human range of hearing, and the frequencies will enable you to identify between the different species of bat. The frequency range of 10 to 130kHz will also enable you to detect some birds and insects.

The large LCD backlit screen on the BAT 5 (pictured) makes it easy to read the results both day and night, whilst the BAT 4 is a more economical version without the screen.

Reviewed by the BBC Wildlife team

Triplet loupe hand lens, £9.59.

Buy now from:

Inspect your plant or insect finds up close with this robust singlet pocket lens, which provides a sharp, distortion-free image at 10x magnification and has a 21mm viewing field. It also comes with a protective case.

Reviewed by the BBC Wildlife team

Vanguard’s VEO Active 53 camera backpack

Need to buy a gift for a wildlife photographer and have a bit of money to spend? You can't do much better than the Vanguard’s VEO Active 53 camera backpack.

The Vanguard’s VEO Active 53 is a sturdy, durable 45 litre backpack designed to keep your camera safe whatever the weather. It comes with comfy straps and cushioned back so you can carry the weight for a day on the hills or in forests. It’s designed for a DSLR and 6-7 lenses, and can also take up to a 16 inch laptop or a tablet. The bright orange interior can be personalised, so you can organise the segments to fit your gear needs for each assignment or trip.

We named it one of the best camera bags to buy

Sustainable wrapping paper

Recycled wrapping paper, RSPB, £4.00 for five metres.

Buy now from:

RSPB (Woodland, pictured below)

RSPB (Leaping hare)

RSPB (Christmas chorus)

If you are looking to reduce your environmental impact whilst giving gifts, recyclable wrapping paper made from recycled paper is a great way to make a difference. This paper from the RSPB is both glitter-free and not made from metalised paper, so it can be easily recycled. The wrapping paper is printed with water-based inks, and on high-quality, FSC-certified paper.

The papers come in a variety of patterns, including gold robins against a festive red background, and white hares or woodland animals on a traditional brown background. To complete the look (be it for Christmas or otherwise), matching gift bags, crackers, and napkins are also available in some of the designs.

Reviewed by Megan Shersby, editorial and digital co-ordinator, BBC Wildlife

Recycled wrapping paper, Eden Project, £4.00 for three metres.

With thousands of kilometres of wrapping paper destined for landfill after use, keep your eye out for gift-wrap that’s recycled (and recyclable) or that carries the FSC logo. These handsome products from educational charity the Eden Project – whose ethos is to connect us with the living world – are made from recycled paper.

Adorned with delicate gold trees, and satisfyingly thick and papery to touch, these 3m rolls are supplied to the Eden Project by East of India, which is involved in sustainable tree plantations in Indonesia. Open your presents with love and care; salvage and re-use whatever you can.

Reviewed by Sarah McPherson, acting deputy editor, BBC Wildlife

Christmas

Advent Calendar, Woodland Trust, £4.99.

Buy now from:

f you think you can convince your children that they really don’t need a morsel of (often tasteless) chocolate to mark each passing December day, here’s a lovely traditional calendar designed exclusively for the Woodland Trust by Amanda Loverseed and printed on FSC certified paper. There are two designs to choose from - ‘Christ-mice’ and a Christmas oak. Count down to Christmas and help our trees at the same time.

Reviewed by Sarah McPherson, acting deputy editor, BBC Wildlife

Main image: Gift box wrapped by kraft brown paper with blue jeans ribbon and handmade wooden hedgehog small toy. © Elena Popova/Getty