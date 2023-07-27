When is Big Little Journeys on television?

There is no date yet for Big Little Journeys but it could be shown in early autumn on BBC Two and iPlayer

How many episodes are there?

There are three episodes - each one is an hour long

What is Big Little Journeys about?

Big Little Journeys follows six tiny animals as they travel across rainforests, mountains and wetlands.

The cast of animals includes a family of endangered golden-headed lion tamarins in Brazil’s Atlantic rainforest, the peculiar Madagascan Labord’s chameleon with an extremely short life span of only six months, and in Taiwan, the rare Formosan pangolin – the world’s most trafficked animal.

Against the odds, these animals overcome huge obstacles, giant predators, and natural disasters in their quest for food, family and survival.

Working with scientists and conservationists around the world, Big Little Journeys captures the dramatic adventures faced by these tiny but mighty creatures. The series uses immersive camera systems, surveillance technology, and probe and borescope lenses that shrink the lens down to give a small animal’s view of the world, enabling the little heroes to be filmed in the same style as big animals as they embark upon their journeys in the wild.

Big Little Journeys, a 3 x 60’ series for BBC Two and iPlayer, is made by BBC Studios Natural History Unit and co-produced by PBS.

