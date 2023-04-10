The BBC's Our Changing Planet is back! This ambitious environmental series returns to BBC One this spring, with a team of presenters travelling the globe to investigate how Earth’s most vulnerable habitats are responding to environmental threats.

When is Our Changing Planet on TV?

What is Our Changing Planet about?

This is a highly ambitious project spanning seven years, with six presenters repeatedly visiting six countries to chart the impacts of climate change, rising sea levels, ocean acidification, melting glaciers and wildfires. Liz Bonnin, Steve Backshall, Chris Packham, Ella Al-Shamahi, Ade Adepitan and Gordon Buchanan will revisit the locations they visited in series one to find out what has happened in the intervening months and examine the implications for the people and animals living there.

What happens in episode one?

In part one, Liz Bonnin joins members of the Tule River tribe in California to learn how nature-based land management techniques can protect the landscape against wildfires; Steve Backshall heads to The Maldives to look at coral conservation and how the science of sound is being used to restore reef habitat; and Chris Packham travels to Greenland, visiting the Zackenberg Research Station’s climate monitoring programme and tracking musk-ox in the wild.

Liz Bonnin visits California in Our Changing Planet © BBC Studios/MaryMelville

What happens in episode two?

In part two, Ella Al-Shamahi returns to the Cardamom Hills in Cambodia to take part in the release of one of the world's most endangered reptiles, the Siamese crocodile, and unravels the growing threat of sand-mining; Ade Adepitan heads to Kenya to discover how Tsavo’s elephants are faring in the face of drought, investigating a ‘toolkit’ of elephant deterrents that can mitigate human-elephant conflict; and Gordon Buchanan visits Brazil's Pantanal to reveal how habituating jaguars can work for ecotourism while safeguarding these cats for the future.

Main image © Verity White/BBC Studios