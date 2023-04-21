The second series of Prehistoric Planet is set to be just as enthralling as the first. The new episodes will transport you millions of years in the past to discover our world — and the dinosaurs that roamed it — all in extraordinary detail.

What is Prehistoric Planet 2 about?

Prehistoric Planet season two continues to bring Earth’s history to life like never before as the series presents new dinosaurs, new habitats and new scientific discoveries while taking viewers around the world in an epic five-night adventure. With new dinosaurs like the Tarchia, one of the largest ankylosaurs, to returning fan-favourites like the Tyrannosaurus rex, and many more.

How many episodes of Prehistoric Planet 2 are there?

In total there are five episodes, which will be narrated by David Attenborough

How can I watch Prehistoric Planet 2 and when does it start?

The series will air on Apple TV+ starting on May 22, 2023 and will run for five nights. AppleTV+ costs from £6.99 a month

Which dinosaurs will Prehistoric Planet 2 feature?

The second season will see some new dinosaur faces, including;

Isisaurus - An Indian sauropod (long-necked, plant-eating dinosaur) that made its home in an extreme volcanic region known as the Deccan Traps, laying eggs in volcanic heated terrain.

The award-winning natural history series Prehistoric Planet, was produced by the BBC Studios Natural History Unit and is narrated by Sir David Attenborough. It is set to a soundtrack by award-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

The complete first season is available to stream now on Apple TV+. We named it one of the best dinosaur documentaries to watch