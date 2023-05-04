Spring has very truly sprung, and we all know what that means – the BBC television programme Springwatch is coming soon! This award-winning UK wildlife television programme should be back on our screens later this month.

As usual, there will be plenty of live wildlife cameras on the go, and pre-recorded films featuring nature lovers, cultural stories, species and landscapes from around the UK.

When is Springwatch on TV?

The BBC have not announced the dates for Springwatch yet but looking at previous years, it is likely to start towards the end of May and run for around three weeks. As well as airing live on the BBC it will be available on BBCi Player.

Who is presenting Springwatch?

Although nothing has been confirmed yet it is likely that Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Gillian Burke, Megan McCubbin and Iolo Williams will be back as regular presenters.

What is the Spring Watchlist?

The Spring Watchlist is a list of signs of spring for Springwatch viewers to look out and share on social media (using the hashtag #SpringWatchlist).

Springwatch at the BAFTAS

In June 2021, Springwatch won the Live Event Award at the BAFTAS for the programme in May and June 2020 and the way that the team had managed to put together the series despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Springwatch was shortlisted for the event again at 2022 BAFTAS, with the award being given to the Earthshot Prize for the inaugural prize ceremony in October 2021.

