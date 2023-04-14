The title of largest owl in the world belongs to the Blakiston fish owl.

Fully grown males weigh about 3.5kg, while the slightly bigger females can reach 4.6kg. More impressive, however, are the Blakistons’ wingspans, which can be up to 200cm.

Blakiston fish owl is found in China, Japan and north-eastern Asia, and to cope with the cold its feet are fully feathered.

As its name suggests, the Blakiston fish owl preys on river-dwelling fish such as pike, catfish, trout and salmon, however if it is hungry amphibians and even small mammals are also on its menu.

They are also one of a number of species that mate for life

The IUCN Red List lists the Blakiston fish owl as endangered, due to habitat lost from human development, over harvesting of fish and being caught in fishing nets

It is named after English explorer and naturalist Thomas Blakiston, who collected a specimen in 1883.

Main image © Getty Images