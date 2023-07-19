The birth of the male white-tailed eagle signals the success of the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation’s project to return these iconic birds of prey to their original widespread locations along the southern coast of England.

For two centuries these magnificent birds, with wingspans up to 2.5m, were missing from most of the UK, having been wiped out by human persecution by the early 20th century.

Stills from video show the chick in the nest. © Forestry England/Crown copyright

In 2020, the parents of the landmark bird were translocated from the Outer Hebrides and north-west Sutherland in Scotland to the Isle of Wight.

This was chosen as an area with plentiful food to sustain them – fish in the shallow estuarine areas they favour, rabbits, hares and wild birds inland.

It was also a location from which they could easily disperse to cliffs and harbours, freshwater lakes and the New Forest.

The nest's location will remain secret. © Forestry England/Crown copyright

Female G405 and male G471 were two of 25 eagles released by Forestry England and the Roy Dennis Foundation as part of the ongoing project. And they are one of three pairs to have now established breeding territories in the south of England.

The chick hatched earlier this summer at a nest on private land, the exact location of which is being kept a secret to ensure the welfare of the young bird.

Restricting access will also prevent disturbance that could affect future nest attempts.

“This is a very special moment for everyone who has worked on, supported and followed this ground-breaking project,” says Roy Dennis, founder of the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation. “Restoring a breeding population in southern England, where the species was once widespread, has been our ultimate goal.

“It is early days, but this is a very significant milestone and we are heartened by the enthusiastic support shown by so many people… We still have a long way to go, but the feeling of seeing the first pair reach this stage is truly incredible.”

The white-tailed eagle chick has now been ringed and fitted with a satellite tag so that the Foundation can track its progress through life, once it leaves the care of its parents.

Main image: Still from the video shows the white-tailed eagle chick in the nest © Forestry England/Crown copyright