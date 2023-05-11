Make playtime a walk on the wild side and introduce the wonderful animals of the savannah to your child with these toys. While they're playing you can explain the danger a lot these animals are in and how people are trying to save them, and ignite a passion for conservation that will stay with them for a lifetime.

Best safari toys

Safari Park Jr.

My toddler was immediately drawn to the lion, elephant and two giraffe pieces included in this preschool game and started moving them around ‘the park’ (the board), recognising that the base of each animal was a different shape – including a star and a triangle – by testing them out at different entry points.

He soon began playing path finder, figuring out the giraffes don’t fit under the rainbow and trees (it’s intentional, they’re too tall) and the elephant can’t climb over the rocks or walk through the grass (it’s too wide). Additional toys beyond what was included in the box also became part of the safari experience!

Safari Park Jr. is a not just a toy but a puzzle game. Aimed at children aged three and above, it contains 60 challenge cards. Players choose a challenge (a “snapshot” of one or more animals in a specific place); select the animals they need for the challenge; start them at the correct position on the board and move them to the right location to match the image on the card while remembering where the animals can’t go. In addition to the giraffe and elephant obstacles, the lion cannot go through the water in the centre of the board.

The challenge cards are pitched at four different levels: starter, junior, expert and master. Younger children may need some guidance to help solve the challenges. For little ones, take note of the recommended age range as the animal pieces are small and can come apart as my two-year-old discovered. This fun and dual-function game by Smart Games can be played individually or as a group, introducing children to the concepts of left, right, on top, in front and behind – and encouraging their planning and problem-solving skills. Reviewed by Jo Price

Buy from Smart Toys and Games

Lego Wildlife Rescue set

All children (and obviously adults) love Lego and what could be better for budding conservationists than Lego's Wildlife Rescue set? Suitable for children aged four years old and above, it includes an off-roader toy car (very important for getting to difficult spots) a lion, lion cub, collapsing bridge, binoculars, walkie-talkie, camera, snake grabber, two crates – in fact all you need for a successful rescue.

More like this

If your child loves lego why not check out our best dinosaur Lego sets for adults and children

Latest deals

Chad Valley Safari Bucket

With over 50 animals to play with this is a safari extravaganza! There's a host of animals that you'd see in the wild from lions to giraffes, and the set even comes in a bucket, which is perfect for keeping them tidy when playtime is over.

Latest deals

Who can resist this cuddly elephant soft toy? Standing 30cm high (he or she) is available in five colours, including pink, yellow and blue and can be personalised with the child's name. Ellie is handmade from cotton in the UK, and will accessorise any nursery or children's room, particularly one with a safari theme.

Buy from Etsy

Love elephants? Check out our best elephant-themed gift ideas, from duvet covers to beanbags.

Or if your child loves animals why not create them a safari-themed bedroom?

BRIO Wooden Safari Adventure Set

Children can pretend they're out on the savannah watching wildlife in their natural habitat. And while they're playing you can explain the importance of conservation and protecting wildlife. This set includes an elephant, lion, giraffe, waterhole for refreshment, as well as the safari train. There's a park ranger with a camera to capture all the action and a first aid kit in case you need to treat any sick animals.

It is a FSC-certified toy that is bound to provide hours of fun.

Latest deals

Safari mobile

Start their love of the animal kingdom young with this very cute knitted safari mobile from John Lewis. Perfect for hanging over your baby's cot in a nursery or simply as a decor accessory for animal-loving kids. They will drift happily into slumberland dreaming of animals and wildlife.

Latest deals

Walk-along wooden elephant

This traditional pull-along elephant toy was developed in collaboration with WWF – Janod is supporting the wildlife charity’s efforts to protect the environment and biodiversity with a new range of toys made from more sustainable materials (made of FSC®-certified wood).

It’s the perfect stocking-filler for babies aged 12 months and over, measuring 16 x 8.2 x 13.2 cm, and comes in a lovely box with a fun fact: “an elephant’s trunk can hold up to 10 litres of water”. The elephant is painted with water-based paint and has an organic cotton lead so little ones can take it for a walk as they make their first steps, plus it has ears that move.

This Janod range of toys also includes a push-along polar bear and push-along rhino, both with ergonomic handles, making them easy for infants to hold.