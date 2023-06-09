Treat your dad, daddy, father, grandfather, gramps, pops or father figure this Father's Day with a gift inspired by nature.

We've got a range of product guides to be inspired by, covering a range of interests, including best gifts for wildlife gardeners, gins that help wildlife conservation, best wildlife-themed cross stitch kits and best wildlife-themed board games.

If you're feeling adventurous and have a bit of time for a project, why not have a go at some of the how-to guides on our website such how to make a garden bird nestbox, how to make a bee hotel and how to make nettle beer?

In 2023, Father's Day falls on Sunday 18th June in the UK.

Is Father’s Day on the same day every year?

The date of Father's Day varies from country to country, but in the UK, US and Canada, it is traditionally on the third Sunday in June. In Australia and New Zealand, however, it's the first Sunday in September, while other countries have their own dates.

A Life On Our Planet, by David Attenborough

The international bestseller is now available in paperback, complete with a new afterword and photos. Sir David has authored many books down the years, including various memoirs. A Life On Our Planet differs in that it tells his story, but interweaves autobiography with what he describes as “My witness statement and a vision for the future”.

He has watched and documented the shocking decline in our planet’s biodiversity, and he tells the story of how this happened. But he also offers his vision for how we can reverse this tragedy and put things right.

A subscription to BBC Wildlife magazine

Buy now from BBC Wildlife

If you're looking for a gift that will keep on giving all year round, why not treat your Dad to a year's subscription to the world's best wildlife magazine?

The magazine is packed with best photography, conservation news, the latest science, thought-provoking features on the topics that really matter and tips on how better to connect with nature, and a print or digital subscription will get your father closer to nature 13 times a year.

NXIS EVO Waterproof Shoe, KEEN

When it comes to corporate ethics, the KEEN footwear company likes to keep one step ahead of the pack . With a focus on a reduced environmental footprint they have removed ‘forever chemicals’ from their supply chain and cleaned up their leather-tanning processes. And when it comes to giving back to the community, they have a number of laudable initiatives, such as funding programmes to make the great outdoors accessible to all.

Which is all very well, but how are their shoes for walking? Having worn (and loved) their Ridge Flex hiking boots for a number of years, we were (ahem) keen to try out their walking shoes. As it turns out, the NXIS EVO Waterproof Shoe is not only their lightest ever walking shoe, but if anything, it's even more comfortable than the boot.

The extra space in the toe area is particularly welcome for those with a wider foot – your toes will thank you for the wiggle room – while the arch support and heel make the whole experience somewhere between walking on a cloud and a trampoline.

The detail involved is admirable, from the textures of the sole grip through the toe protection bumper. The fact that they also look pretty neat means they've become our number one choice for day-to-day wear, not just reserved for expeditions into the wild.

KIKKERLAND Crab Multi-Tool

Don’t get crabby if you can’t find the right tool for the job – just reach for this cute-but-handy Crab Multi-Tool. Think Swiss Army knife but with a decapod twist – when you open out all the tools, it looks just like a crab. It’s solid and well-built, and folds down neatly. This 9-in-1 chunky multi-tool includes mini scissors, bottle opener, can opener, mini knife, rope saw, hole punch, a selection of flat head screwdrivers and lanyard holes. In fact, it has everything except a claw hammer…

Hawksbill Caribbean Spiced Rum

A pleasurable trend among producers of quality consumables in recent years is the donation of a percentage of their profits to help protect local species. And with turtles being one of my personal favourite animals, it’s the least I can do to enjoy a tipple that supports them.

In this case, the Hawksbill Caribbean Spiced Rum (gold medallist at the 2021 Rum Masters, no less) is an enchanting concoction, emboldened with tropical flavours of vanilla, cinnamon and raisins. The fact that 10% of profits go to the Barbados Sea Turtle Project makes it taste that much sweeter.

Tagged cuckoo in flight. © Neil Calbrade/BTO

Help the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) in their ground-breaking research on cuckoo migration, and sponsor a tagged cuckoo. Each satellite tag costs the BTO £3000, and a further £60 is needed for a month of satellite communication for each cuckoo.

The BTO first began this project in 2011, attaching satellite tags to cuckoos caught in the UK and tracking their migration routes to Africa. By studying their routes and learning about where these birds spend the winter, scientists can begin to understand the causes of their decline. Sponsors are sent e-mail updates about the cuckoo's progress – when they arrive in Africa, and return to the UK in spring.

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Majestic Tiger, Panda or Koi

One of the many joys of fatherhood is being able to relive your own childhood alongside your child. I couldn't get enough of Lego when I was younger, but even that joy is nothing compared to the pleasure of lying on the floor together and working together on a project.

These 3-in-1 sets offer three times the fun – this set has the pieces and instruction to make a tiger, a red panda and a koi carp. And then when you've made all of those, why not see what else you can come up with? We made a very convincing clownfish, and then rewarded ourselves with hot chocolate in front of Finding Nemo.

Tiger Who Came To Tea mug

Buy now from WWF (£15.00).

There are few things more special than curling up together with a good book, and there are few books more wonderful than Judith Kerr's 1968 classic, The Tiger Who Came To Tea. Now you can be reminded of the magic every time you make a brew.

This exclusive mug was created to support WWF’s ambitious initiative to double the number of tigers in the wild by the end of 2022. Just make sure the tiger hasn't already drunk all the tea in the pot!

Fauna Brewing

Buy a gift pack now from Fauna Brewing (£10.00).

As well as being brewers of distinction, Fauna Brewing put their money where your mouth is, by donating a percentage of their profits to three charities very close to their hearts.

As you might guess from their brews, they support the Cheetah Conservation Fund, Painted Dog Conservation and the African Pangolin Working Group. To date they've donated some £3,000 and this gift pack of their lager, IPA and table beer will add to those funds. Cheers!