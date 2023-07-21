How do frogs breathe?
How do frogs breathe underwater and on land?
Though frogs have lungs, a great deal of their respiration takes place through their skin, which is permeable. As a result, hibernating frogs can survive under the ice of frozen ponds, as long as oxygen levels in the water don’t drop too low.
You can help prevent this by creating holes in the ice to ensure that a pond’s oxygen supplies won’t deplete entirely.
Their amazing skin also has other uses. Frogs don’t need to drink like humans do – they absorb water through their permeable skin.
As they have lungs on land frogs can also breathe like humans if needed
