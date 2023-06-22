The title of the bird with the longest beak, relative to body size, goes to the very aptly named swordbilled hummingbird.

This bird’s amazing beak, which can reach lengths of about 12cm, is longer than its body, allowing it to access nectar from the longest, thinnest blooms that other hummingbird beaks can’t reach

It is the only bird whose beak is longer than the rest of the body (excluding the tail).

Swordbilled hummingbirds live in the the Andean region of South America at altitudes of around 1,700–3,500m and is one of the largest species of hummingbird (there are at least 250 different species of hummingbird)

Main image: Swordbilled hummingbird © Getty Images