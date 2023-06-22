Which bird has the longest beak?
At 12cm this bird's amazing, dagger-like, beak is longer than its body
The title of the bird with the longest beak, relative to body size, goes to the very aptly named swordbilled hummingbird.
This bird’s amazing beak, which can reach lengths of about 12cm, is longer than its body, allowing it to access nectar from the longest, thinnest blooms that other hummingbird beaks can’t reach
It is the only bird whose beak is longer than the rest of the body (excluding the tail).
Swordbilled hummingbirds live in the the Andean region of South America at altitudes of around 1,700–3,500m and is one of the largest species of hummingbird (there are at least 250 different species of hummingbird)
Main image: Swordbilled hummingbird © Getty Images
Authors
Subscribe to BBC Wildlife Magazine
CHOOSE YOUR BONUS GIFT when you subscribe to BBC Wildlife Magazine today.
Choose from either a Interactive Beehive or, a RSPB Open Nestbox. Plus, save 35% off the subscription price!