Sometimes, yes we can use IVF on animals. Conservationists use in vitro fertilisation (IVF) as a last-ditch resort when trying to save some struggling species, such as giant pandas and bison.

What is IVF?

In mammals, the technique involves melding egg and sperm in a dish to create a ‘test-tube baby’, which is then implanted into the womb of a surrogate mother.

Has IVF been used to help any endangered species?

In September 2019, scientists announced a world first with the creation of two embryonic test-tube northern white rhinos. Frozen sperm from a deceased male was used to fertilise eggs retrieved from one of the last two remaining females, and the tiny embryonic structures are now frozen in liquid nitrogen awaiting the next stage of the procedure.

According to phys.org/news in 2022, there are now 11 embryos from Fatu and northern white rhino bull Suni and three embryos from Fatu and Angalifu stored in liquid nitrogen.

Elsewhere, IVF is also being used to help breed hardier corals. The static sea dwellers release bundles of eggs and sperm into the water, which can be scooped out and then mixed in the lab.

