5 of the biggest spiders in the UK: look for them in canals, gardens, ditches... and under your bed
Don't be fooled in thinking large spiders live on exotic shores as the UK is home to a few giants..
The rare fen raft spider may be the biggest spider in the UK but there are other species that give it a close run. Here are five of the biggest spiders in the UK
5 of the biggest spiders in the UK
Fen raft spider
Dolomedes plantarius
With a leg-span of up to 70mm and a body length of up to 23mm the fen raft spider could give you a bit of a shock if it ran over your carpet! Fortunately this rare spider mostly lives in marsh ditches, canals and fen ponds
House spider
Tegenaria duellica (formerly gigantea)
Generally considered the largest arachnid to enter UK homes. The females’ leg span (measured from tip to tip) may reach an impressive 75mm.
Wasp spider
Argiope bruennichi
It is fairly easy to see how this spider got its name with its stripy abdomen and legs. The wasp spider is the biggest orb-weaver in Britain, with females regularly reaching a body length of 20mm. Native to mainland Europe, North Africa and western Asia, this striking creature is now a frequent sight in gardens in southern England.
Nursery-web spider
Pisaura mirabilis
A common inhabitant of woods and occasionally long grass and hedgerows (but scarce in Scotland). Females’ legspan may reach 50mm. They spin nursery webs around their egg sacs when the babies are ready to hatch.
Tube-web spider or cellar spider
Segestria florentina
Females can reach a body length of 22mm. An introduced species from Southern Europe, this shy arachnid lives on walls and fences; at present it occurs only in southern England and Wales, and in the vicinity of ports. It has a sharp, painful bite.
More like this
Authors
Subscribe to BBC Wildlife Magazine
CHOOSE YOUR BONUS GIFT when you subscribe to BBC Wildlife Magazine today.
Choose from either a Interactive Beehive or, a RSPB Open Nestbox. Plus, save 35% off the subscription price!