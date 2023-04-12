From glittering greenbottles to the shiny-bodied rose chafers, mint beetles and rosemary beetles common in British gardens, many insects possess spectacular iridescent colours.

Until recently, it was thought that this bold coloration, in which the shade changes dramatically according to the light and viewing angle, served two functions. Namely, to ward off predators and attract mates. But iridescence may have a third purpose.

Research by the University of Bristol’s Camo Lab has discovered that it can also act as camouflage. Counter- intuitively, iridescence may help hide an insect among vegetation, especially in dappled lighting conditions, making it harder for a hungry bird to spot.

Main image © Getty Images