What's the largest ant colony in the world?
How one super-sized ant colony could house half a billion ants
Ant hills made by the yellow meadow ant, and the heaped leaf-litter nests of wood ants, always look impressive but pale into insignificance compared with the subterranean cities of exotic ant species.
In Central and South America, the interconnected labyrinth of brood chambers, fungus gardens (using those cut leaves as compost) storage silos and waste storage facilities of leafcutter ants can reach the size of a tennis court. Experiments in which latex or plaster is poured into these tunnels, then excavated, have revealed structures the size of camper vans, suggesting colony populations of six million ants.
However, the largest colonies may be those of the Argentine ant Linepithema humile, an invasive ‘tramp’ species native to South America. In North America, Japan, Australia, South Africa and Europe, where the species has been accidentally introduced, neighbouring colonies have mingled and united to form supercolonies.
One supercolony in Europe spans 6000 km of the coasts of Portugal, Spain, France and Italy and contains millions of interconnected nests and countless billions of happily cooperating sisters.
Anthill in a coniferous forest © Getty Images
Authors
Richard is an entomologist and writer. After a semi-feral childhood spent exploring the South Downs and Sussex Weald he now lives in south-east London. He is a fellow of the Royal Entomological Society and a past president of the British Entomological and Natural History Society. As well as contributing to Countryfile, he also regularly writes for BBC Wildlife, New Scientist, The Guardian, Sunday Times. His latest books include Mosquito and Wasp in the acclaimed Reaktion Books Animal Series, Call of Nature: the secret life of dung, Beetles in the HarperCollins New Naturalist Library, A Natural History of Insects in 100 Limericks, and Ants in the Bloomsbury British Wildlife Collection. There are entomological musings on his blog at www.bugmanjones.com
Subscribe to BBC Wildlife Magazine
INTRODUCTORY SUBSCRIPTION OFFER
Subscribe to BBC Wildlife magazine today and get your first 3 issues for just £5! That's a huge 70% saving off the shop price.