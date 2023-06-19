With its supersize proportions, the Asian giant hornet (Vespa mandarinia), also known as the northern giant hornet or the ‘murder hornet’, takes the title as the largest wasp in the world - as well as, obviously the biggest hornet.

As its name suggests, it hails from East Asia, and lives in colonies, usually underground.

Just how big is the world's biggest wasp?

The Asian giant hornet has a body length of approximately 4cm and a wingspan of 7cm — that’s nearly the size of an average credit card. Plus, the 6mm stinger allows it to inject venom into any animal (or human) who threatens it.

How deadly is it?

Those stung by this colossal insect have likened the pain to being stabbed by a hot needle.

Despite its impressive sting, the species earned its nickname of ‘murder hornet’ because of a different anatomical feature: its powerful mandibles. These sharp appendages can easily slice through prey, usually honeybees and other social insects. In fact, the Asian giant hornet can destroy an entire hive by decapitating the bees and feasting on the unprotected pupae.

If accidentally introduced, these hornets could decimate the local honeybee population, impacting pollination of wild plants and food crops. Scientists in the US and Canada continue to monitor sightings after several giant hornet nests were found (and destroyed) in the Pacific Northwest.

The Asian giant hornet is not to be confused with the Asian hornet (Vespa velutina) — its smaller relative, which has been spotted in the UK, having arrived in France via imported pottery in 2004. The Asian hornet (also known as the yellow-legged hornet) is still an invasive species and poses a threat to native species, so be sure to report any sightings. Just don’t tell anyone with spheksophobia.

Main image: © Yasunori Koide, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons