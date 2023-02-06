Thankfully, beached whales, dolphins and porpoises are relatively unusual occurrences in the UK. In the rare event that you come across a stranding, here are some simple guidelines from the charity British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), whose volunteers rescue countless cetaceans each year.

What to do if you find a beached cetacean

A whale, dolphin or porpoise on the beach is obviously not a usual phenomenon. These animals do not beach themselves under normal circumstances and will require assistance. If you find a stranding, immediately call the BDMLR hotline on 01825 765546. You'll receive further advice over the phone, but in the meantime, here's what to do - and what not to do.

Do Not...

Attempt to return the animal to the sea While this may seem the best thing to do, never release the animal back into the sea before the rescue team has arrived. The animal may need treatment and/or a period of recovery before it is fit enough to swim strongly.

Cover the blowhole Don't cover, or let any water into, the blowhole (nostril) sited on the top of the animal's head. These animals breathe air, so water entering the blowhole will cause the animal great distress and could even kill it.

Handle the tail, due to the risk of injury. You should also avoid breaths from the blow hole, due to health risks. It is advisable to leave handling larger whales until experienced help arrives.

Do...

Be quiet Every movement around a stranded animal should be quiet, calm and gentle. Excessive noise and disturbance will only stress it further. Keep children and dogs away.

Give an exact location ideally using what3words.com, which can save valuable time. Let us know whether the animal is in the surf, on rocks or sand, in the shade or in the full glare of the sun. Information on weather conditions and sea state are also helpful.

Describe the animal Estimate its length and look for distinguishing features that may give a clue to the species you are dealing with (use our animal ID on our website)

Look for signs of injury and count the number of breaths (opening of the blowhole) over a minute. This can give important clues as to how stressed the animal is. The hotline should also be informed of any attempts already made to push the animal back into the sea.

Take pictures of the animal and its location to assist rescuers.

Support the animal in an upright position and dig trenches under the pectoral fins (do NOT drag it or lift it by its fins or tail).

Cover the animal with wet sheets or towels (even seaweed) and keep it moist by spraying or dousing with water (remember not to cover the blowhole).

Provide shade or shelter, if necessary.

Want to train as a medic? The BDMLR run day-long marine mammal medic courses that provide you with the basic knowledge, skills and expertise to enable our volunteer teams to respond to a callout and act on behalf of that animal’s best welfare interests. On completion of the course you are added to BDMLR’s Marine Mammal Medic database, which is used to alert medics of nearby animals in distress Find out more at bdmlr.org.uk/marine-life-medic-mmm-training-course