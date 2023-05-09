Did you know that the Scotland Highlands has its very own protected native species of hare called the mountain hare (Lepus timidus)? They inhabit upland areas of woodland and heather moorland in Scotland and England, differing to the European brown hare in size, colour and habitat.

Rabbit vs hare- What's the difference?

How big are mountain hares?

Mountain hares are larger than rabbits and slightly smaller than brown hares, reaching up to 60cm in length and 4kg in weight.

What do mountain hares look like?

During the summer their coats are a grey-brown colour with a hint of blue, meaning they blend into their heather backdrop very well.

In contrast their winter their coat is almost pure white to help them camouflage against the snow, whilst their ear tips stay black. Their diet is similar to a brown hare but also includes a large portion of heather.

