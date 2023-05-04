The world’s smallest crocodilian species is Cuvier’s dwarf caiman (Paleosuchus palpebrosus), also known as the musky caiman, the dwarf caiman, Cuvier's caiman, and the smooth-fronted caiman.

The Cuvier’s dwarf caiman is native to the rivers and streams of northern and central South America; males grow to an average of 1.4m, females just 1.2m.

This formidable reptile has strong body armour to provide protection against larger predators like jaguars, green anacondas and boa constrictors.

Adult Cuvier’s dwarf caimans prey on large fish, amphibians and invertebrates, including molluscs.

In the wild their lifespan is around 25 years, while in captivity they can live for 60 years.

Main image: Cuvier’s dwarf caiman (Paleosuchus palpebrosus) © Getty Images