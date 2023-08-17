England's Lionesses aren't the only football team named after an animal
The Lionesses are the pride of England, but many other women's international football teams are also named after animals...
With England's Lionesses hoping to take home the top prize at the World Cup final this Sunday, we took a look around the world to see which other women's teams are nicknamed after animals.
Head coach Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses may be purring in the World Cup, but they aren't even the only lionesses in the women's game: Singapore's women's team are also the Lionesses; Cameroon's women are known as the Indomitable Lionesses; Macedonia's team are the Red Lions; Tajikistan has the Red Lion; Morocco's team are the Atlas Lions, while the Dutch team is nicknamed the Oranje Leeuwinnen, or Orange Lionesses.
Which women's football teams are nicknamed after animals?
Botswana – The Zebras
Brazil – As Canarinhas, or the Female Canaries
Burundi – Swallows
Cameroon – the Indomitable Lionesses
England – The Lionesses
Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) – Super Falcons
Finland – Helmarit, or the Pearl Owls
Guyana– Lady Jaguars
Japan – Nadeshiko, or the Dianthus superbus flower
Lebanon – The Cedars
Macedonia – The Red Lions
Morocco – Atlas Lions
Netherlands – Oranje Leeuwinnen, or Orange Lionesses
New Zealand – Football Ferns
Nigeria – Super Falcons
Norway – Gresshoppene, or The Grasshoppers
Rwanda – She-Amavubi, or The She-Wasps
Serbia – Beli Orlovi, or The White Eagles
Singapore – The Lionesses
Tajikistan – The Persian Lion
Thailand – Changsuk, or The War Elephants
Uganda – Crested Cranes
