It may not surprise you to find out that China’s national animal is the giant panda. Panda imagery is synonymous with the country, they are embossed on official gold panda coins, and were one of the mascots of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

These bears are found only in China, and only in a few mountain ranges. Primarily as a result of deforestation and habitat loss they are classified as a vulnerable species and are sadly now dependent on human intervention for continued survival.

As well as the national animal of China, the giant panda has also been the symbol of the WWF since its inception in 1961. It was chosen in part because of its vulnerable status, and also because it is a highly recognisable and charismatic animal.

Main image © Getty Images