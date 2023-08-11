The length of time an alligator can hold its breath for depends on an alligator’s stage of life. Hatchlings can be submerged for only a couple of minutes, while adults are able to remain underwater for hours.

Advertisement

How are alligators able to stay submerged without breathing?

As well as the ability to slow down their metabolism to reduce oxygen consumption, alligators have an extensive network of oxygen-storing blood vessels in their muscles and tissues that provide an additional source of oxygen during extended dives. A unique circulatory system can also divert oxygen-rich blood to essential organs, such as the brain and heart, while reducing delivery to non-essential tissues. Significantly, crocodilians are the only reptile group to have a four-chambered heart.

A small opening called the foramen of Panizza connects the right and left aorta as blood is carried away from the heart, allowing the mixing of oxygenated and deoxygenated blood. This stabilises the blood oxygen levels before it’s transported to organs.

Finally, alligators have a palatal valve in their throat that can be closed to prevent water from entering their lungs. Overall, these adaptations allow alligators to remain submerged for extended periods, making them efficient aquatic apex predators.

Advertisement

© Getty Images