Chantelle Lindsay is a wildlife conservationist, a Project Officer at London Wildlife Trust and a presenter of the CBeebies show, Teeny Tiny Creatures.

How old is Chantelle Lindsay?

Chantelle Lindsay was born in 1994

Where is Chantelle Lindsay from?

Chantelle Lindsaywas born in South Yorkshire but grew up in Greater London.

What did Chantelle Lindsay study?

Chantelle Lindsay graduated from university in 2016 with a First-Class honours degree in Animal Behaviour and Wildlife Conservation, inspired by the likes of Sir David Attenborough and Dr Andrea Marshall. She successfully applied to take part in a paid youth traineeship at the London Wildlife Trust’s Great North Woods, and went on to become the Projects Officer there.

What other TV programmes has Chantelle Lindsay appeared on?

Chantelle is currently co-presenter of CBeebies’ Teeny Tiny Creatures with Rory Crawford. She has also presented a series on the YouTube channel, Wildlife Watch.

She first appeared on Springwatch in 2022, and will contribute another feature in 2023.

Is she on social media?

