Who is Frank Gardner?
President of the British Trust for Ornithology, Frank Gardner OBE is one of the latest Springwatch contributors. Meet the award-winning journalist
Frank Gardner is a highly respected journalist and a keen birder. He is the BBC’s Security Correspondent, reporting on global security issues from the Arctic to Afghanistan and was elected President of the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) in 2019.
In 2004, he was shot six times by al-Qaeda sympathisers during an ambush in Saudi Arabia, which left him partially paralysed in the legs. He returned to reporting in 2005 using a wheelchair and a frame. He was awarded an OBE by the Queen for services to journalism and honorary doctorates from seven universities in the UK.
How old is Frank Gardner
Frank Gardner was born on 31 July 1961
What wildlife television programmes has Frank Gardner presented?
In 2016, Frank Gardner flew to Papua New Guinea to film a series for BBC2 about birds of paradise. Four years later, he travelled through the Colombian jungle on horseback to film another BBC2 documentary entitled Saving Eden.
He will contribute a feature to Springwatch 2023.
Which books has Frank Gardner written?
Frank Gardner is the author of five bestselling books, including Blood and Sand, which documented his Middle East experiences, and Far Horizons, which described his journeys to unusual places. His latest of three spy novels Outbreak was released in 2021.
Where is Frank Gardner from?
Frank Gardner was born in Oxford, and now lives in London with his two daughters.
Is he on social media?
Frank Gardner is on:
- Instagram: @frankgardner_nature
- Facebook: facebook.com/FrankRGardner/
- Twitter: @FrankRGardner
Main image © Springwatch and the BBC
