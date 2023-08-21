From the team at BBC Wildlife Magazine
The Wildlife Photography Awards

The Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 from BBC Wildlife magazine is proudly sponsored by Belize Tourism Board, who are offering an incredible holiday to Belize – home to the second-largest reef system in the world, lush tropical rainforests and picturesque beaches.

How The Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 works

The competition opens at 12pm on Monday 21st August 2023. Entrants must be UK residents over the age of 18. Read the full terms and conditions.

The deadline for entries is 23.59pm on Sunday 17th September 2023.

A preliminary judging round from the BBC Wildlife magazine editorial team and photographer Tony Rath will create a shortlist for each category.

The shortlisted images will then go to a public vote from 12pm on Friday 6th October 2023 to 23.59pm on Monday 6th November 2023, on our website discoverwildlife.com to find the winner in each category.

We will then select an overall winner from the five category winners.

The categories

Portrait of red fox standing on rock
Red fox: animal portraits should reveal character © Getty

BBC Wildlife champions ethical wildlife photography that prioritises the welfare of animals and the environment.

At heart of the brand is a respect for the natural world and we’d like to see this reflected in the competition entries.

There are five categories you can enter:

Portraits – striking poses that reveal the character of an animal (individual or group)

Behaviour – images that show interesting or exciting behaviour (individual or group)

Plants and fungi – photos celebrating plants and/or fungi (individual or group)

Camera phone – creative shots of the natural world taken using a smartphone

Environment – pictures that capture the atmosphere of a wild or changing landscape

 

About the sponsors

Belize Tourism Board

Belize has something for everyone – spot spectacular birds and howler monkeys in the tropical rainforest; visit a jaguar reserve; snorkel in the UNESCO-listed Belize Barrier Reef; look for whale sharks between April and June, and go on an island-hopping tour of cayes and beaches. You can find your trip with Responsible Travel, travel partner of Belize Tourism Board, by browsing an exciting choice of Belize holidays that all support nature and local communities. travelbelize.org

Regatta

Regattas mission is to produce affordable clothing, footwear and camping equipment not only for adventurers, but for those who want to open their front door and just have fun. regatta.com

The prizes

The overall winner wins a trip to Belize for two people, worth £3,000. This includes a 7-night stay for two people at Chan Chich Lodge on a bed and breakfast basis; economy return flights to Belize from a UK airport; transfers to and from the international airport in Belize; plus, a birding walk, night walk and boat tour at Chan Chich. The prize can be redeemed from December 1st 2023 to December 1st 2024. Some exclusion dates apply. Please see full terms and conditions for details.

The five category winners will each receive a Regatta gift bundle, worth £412. Each Regatta gift bundle includes a Volter waterproof insulated jacket, power bank for jacket, Montes fleece, Atholl 35L rucksack and insulated bottle.

 

Enter The Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 from BBC Wildlife magazine

Read the full terms and conditions.

