The Wildlife Photography Awards

The competition opens at 12pm on Monday 21st August 2023. Entrants must be UK residents over the age of 18. Read the full terms and conditions.

The deadline for entries is 23.59pm on Sunday 17th September 2023.

A preliminary judging round from the BBC Wildlife magazine editorial team and photographer Tony Rath will create a shortlist for each category.

The shortlisted images will then go to a public vote from 12pm on Friday 6th October 2023 to 23.59pm on Monday 6th November 2023, on our website discoverwildlife.com to find the winner in each category.

We will then select an overall winner from the five category winners.

The categories

BBC Wildlife champions ethical wildlife photography that prioritises the welfare of animals and the environment.

At heart of the brand is a respect for the natural world and we’d like to see this reflected in the competition entries.

There are five categories you can enter:

● Portraits – striking poses that reveal the character of an animal (individual or group)

● Behaviour – images that show interesting or exciting behaviour (individual or group)

● Plants and fungi – photos celebrating plants and/or fungi (individual or group)

● Camera phone – creative shots of the natural world taken using a smartphone

● Environment – pictures that capture the atmosphere of a wild or changing landscape