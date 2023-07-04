Bugs vs insects: what's the difference
We might use the terms bugs and insects interchangeably but technically they are different says Richard Jones
Perhaps surprisingly, ‘bug’ is not a very old word for insects, having only appeared in the 17th century. By comparison, ‘fly’, ‘midge’ and ‘gnat’ have roots in ancient languages.
Originally, the term was mostly used to mean a night-fear, bogey or hobgoblin. Its relevance to insects crystallised around 1730 with John Southall’s A Treatise of Buggs, which dealt with bedbugs. Its use has since broadened.
To the entomologist, true bugs belong to the order Hemiptera (‘half-winged’) – a group that includes aphids, cicadas, capsids, leafhoppers, shieldbugs, boatmen, squashbugs, bedbugs and water skaters. They tend to have part-hardened wing cases, like beetles, but tubular sucking mouthparts rather than biting jaws.
Bugs can be both plant-feeding and predators. Most shieldbugs suck plant sap, but there are four UK species that hunt soft-bodied invertebrates such as beetle larvae. This suggests a recent (in evolutionary terms) divergence from their plant-feeding ancestors. On the other hand, all assassin bugs, damsel bugs, boatmen and skaters are predators, suggesting that they made the jump to hunting long ago.
Of late, ‘bug’ has become an eclectic term, referring to almost all invertebrate life as well as diseases, software faults and even microphones.
Main image © Getty Images
Authors
Richard is an entomologist and writer. After a semi-feral childhood spent exploring the South Downs and Sussex Weald he now lives in south-east London. He is a fellow of the Royal Entomological Society and a past president of the British Entomological and Natural History Society. As well as contributing to Countryfile, he also regularly writes for BBC Wildlife, New Scientist, The Guardian, Sunday Times. His latest books include Mosquito and Wasp in the acclaimed Reaktion Books Animal Series, Call of Nature: the secret life of dung, Beetles in the HarperCollins New Naturalist Library, A Natural History of Insects in 100 Limericks, and Ants in the Bloomsbury British Wildlife Collection. There are entomological musings on his blog at www.bugmanjones.com
