Yes the sun glare can cause problems for animals, however some can turn it to their advantage.

Advertisement

A low sun can make it harder to spot predators and prey alike. Wading birds, such as semipalmated sandpipers, get very skittish when the sun is glaring and have to spend more time scanning for approaching peregrine falcons at the expense of foraging time – but only when the sun is not obscured by clouds.

Some predators are able to turn the situation to their advantage, though. Servals, for instance, can learn to stalk their prey from the direction of the setting sun to reduce their chances of being spotted.

Advertisement

Main image © Getty Images