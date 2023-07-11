Webs are great photographic subjects – you can get close, they can’t run away and they offer plenty of scope for creative techniques. Early, bright mornings are best, when the sun is low and the dew fresh. But do choose a still day – a breath of wind will ruffle the delicate strands.

How to photograph a spider's web

Show the spider

Depicting the spider in the web allows your image to tell a story – a dark background such as an out-of-focus hedge helps to isolate the subject. Orb-web spiders such as this garden spider often sit helpfully still in the centre of the strands, enabling you to perfect your focus and experiment with depth of field. Dedicate some time to watching your subject and you may also be rewarded with some web-building or predatory behaviour.

Go abstract

Try to show the web in a new way, for instance by zooming in with a macro lens. A shot that focuses on individual strands, explores angles or makes a feature of the water droplets will draw a viewer in.

Create a sense of place

Capture the web in context. Is it in a garden, or a field? Are there other signs of autumn to include, such as fallen apples or leaves? Showing the surroundings helps an image to stand out, while backlight from the morning sun will emphasise your subject beautifully.

All photographs © Getty Images